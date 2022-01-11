BOONE — Watauga Medical Center is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System announced Jan. 11.
According to ARHS, 22 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Jan. 11. Of the 22 patients, one is vaccinated with a booster, three had a prior vaccine with no booster and 18 are not vaccinated.
Of the 91 deaths at the hospital, only eight have been vaccinated. All three deaths in 2022 so far have been in those who were not vaccinated.
WMC reported 17 COVID-19 patients on Jan. 7 with 12 of those patients unvaccinated.
"Although vaccines weren't widely available until 2021, the majority of those who have lost their lives were also unvaccinated," ARHS stated on Facebook. "We can see from these numbers is that vaccination is reducing the chances that people will be hospitalized or lose their lives due to COVID-19."
As of Jan. 11, AppHealthCare is reporting 403 COVID-19 positives in Watauga County in the last five days. According to AppHealthCare, 45 Watauga County residents have died from COVID-19.
