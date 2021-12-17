BOONE — Watauga Medical Center has 13 COVID-19 patients with 10 of those unvaccinated as of Dec. 17.
That number is only down one patient since Dec. 6 when 14 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 and 11 of them were unvaccinated, according to Appalachian Regional Healthcare System Senior Vice President for System Advancement Rob Hudspeth.
"The numbers suggest that our best defense against hospitalizations and COVID-19-related deaths continues to be through vaccination," Hudspeth said. "North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data from yesterday indicates that 56 percent of Watauga residents, 52 percent of Avery residents and 52 percent of Ashe residents are fully vaccinated — so our communities continue to be vulnerable."
Since the pandemic started, Watauga Medical Center has seen 84 total deaths from COVID-19 with 77 of the 84 unvaccinated, according to Hudspeth. Two deaths have been reported in the past week at Watauga Medical Center.
Hudspeth said there is bed availability, "but it is difficult."
AppHealthCare reports there are 63 active COVID-19 cases in Watauga County with 80 individuals directed to quarantine after being exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case as of Dec. 17. The agency also reports 43 Watauga County residents have died from COVID-19.
Watauga County has seen 6,521 total COVID-19 cases since the start of testing.
