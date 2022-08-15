MODESTO, Calif. — Former Ashe County Husky Hogan Windish is on a tear to start his professional baseball career.
Windish, the son of current Watauga High School baseball coach Michael Windish, hit his first career professional home run in his ninth game as a minor leaguer in the Seattle Mariners organization. That three-run blast happened on Aug. 5 for the Modesto Nuts, the Single-A affiliate of the Mariners. Through the second baseman’s first nine games, Windish was one of the hottest hitters in the entire Mariners system, putting up a .410 batting average, .500 on-base percentage (OBP) and a .615 slugging percentage with 16 hits, five doubles, one home run, nine runs scored and 14 runs batted in.
His batting average has cooled off somewhat, but Windish is still hitting .353 overall (24 hits in 68 at-bats) with an OBP of .444 to go with 13 runs scored and 21 runs knocked in.
Windish was selected in the seventh round, 216th overall, in this year’s Major League Baseball Draft. According to Joe Doyle with Prospects Live, a baseball scouting organization that covers the MLB Draft, Windish has had more plate appearances than any other player picked in the 2022 draft.
The Modesto Nuts have 18 games left in the 2022 regular season.
