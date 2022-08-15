WD Sports Logo
Sarah Moon

MODESTO, Calif. — Former Ashe County Husky Hogan Windish is on a tear to start his professional baseball career.

Windish, the son of current Watauga High School baseball coach Michael Windish, hit his first career professional home run in his ninth game as a minor leaguer in the Seattle Mariners organization. That three-run blast happened on Aug. 5 for the Modesto Nuts, the Single-A affiliate of the Mariners. Through the second baseman’s first nine games, Windish was one of the hottest hitters in the entire Mariners system, putting up a .410 batting average, .500 on-base percentage (OBP) and a .615 slugging percentage with 16 hits, five doubles, one home run, nine runs scored and 14 runs batted in.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.