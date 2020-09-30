BOONE — A Watauga High School student athlete on the JV basketball team, who also plays on a local travel basketball team, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Watauga County Schools.
The school system stated that while the student has not attended a school practice or been on school grounds while symptomatic or confirmed positive, officials are suspending the JV team’s practices. During that time, officials will perform contact tracing to determine if other high school players could have been exposed from participation on the same travel basketball team.
