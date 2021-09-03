BOONE — App State Chancellor Sheri Everts announced Sept. 3 those who have not attested that they have been fully vaccinated will be required to get tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis beginning next week.
Everts said an her weekly update email that the change is to gain a "more complete picture of the spread of COVID-19 on campus."
"Our weekly COVID-19 testing events held each Wednesday are one opportunity to fulfill this requirement, and they are also open to any student, faculty or staff member who would like to get tested, regardless of vaccination status," Everts wrote.
Those who have not reported their vaccination status can find out how at www.appstate.edu/go/coronavirus/vaccine/.
"As positivity rates and hospitalizations rise across the state, the key to managing the severity of the impact is the COVID vaccine," Everts wrote. "We are focused on vaccinating our campus community because vaccinated individuals are less likely to contract COVID and if they do contract it, they are less likely to be hospitalized, experience long-term effects and die of COVID-19. The vaccine reduces the severity of the illness, lowers the stress on our medical system and allows the university, our community and our state to remain open and fully functional."
Everts also announced that the vaccination rates of students stands at 52 percent while the vaccination rates of employees stands at 89 percent. As of Sept. 3, 50 percent of Watauga County residents are fully vaccinated while 54 percent are partially vaccinated.
The 52 percent of App State students vaccinated is an increase of 3 percent from Aug. 23.
So far during the week ending on Sept. 3, App State has conducted 1,345 COVID-19 tests with a positivity rate of 5 percent.
The next update to the App State COVID-19 dashboard is on Sept. 6.
