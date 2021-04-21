The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from April 13 to April 20. This weekly update will present the latest COVID-19 information as of publication.
Cases
Watauga County experienced an increase of 40 total COVID-19 cases since April 13 to reach 4,603 total cases as of April 20. The active case count has dipped during the course of the week with 25 total active cases as of April 20.
AppHealthCare reported no new deaths in the week of April 13 to April 20 with the last reported death on Feb. 16.
As of April 20, AppHealthCare reported 143 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic started in its three-county district that also includes Ashe and Alleghany counties.
AppHealthCare reported five active clusters in Watauga County in its last situation update April 16. In its April 16 COVID-19 situation report AppHealthCare reported clusters at:
- App State Raven Rocks Residence Hall with 15 total cases. The last positive came on March 29, and as of the last report zero cases are active.
- App State East Residence Hall with eight total cases. The last positive result came on March 17, and as of the last report zero cases are active.
- App State Thunder Hill Residence Hall with 18 total cases. The last positive result came on March 31, and as of the last report zero cases are active.
- Cottages of Boone with 19 total cases. The last positive result came on March 29, and as of the last report zero cases are active.
- University Highlands with 18 cumulative cases. The last positive result came on March 28, and as of the last report one case is active.
As of April 20, Appalachian State University has had 541 students and 46 employees test positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021. Eight students were active as of April 20.
Vaccines
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports Watauga County has administered 21,108 first dose COVID-19 vaccines as of April 19. NCDHHS also reports 17,076 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County.
As of April 19, roughly 37.6 percent of the population in Watauga County has been at least partially vaccinated and about 30.4 percent — up about 4 percent from last week — of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.
As of April 19, App State has administered nearly 4,000 vaccines to faculty, staff, students and community members. App State will host another vaccine clinic on April 22 from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.
The clinic will administer the Moderna vaccine, which is approved for adults ages 18 and older.
NCDHHS update
As of April 13, North Carolina Food and Nutrition Services participants can now purchase groceries online using their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards at an additional authorized online EBT retailer, Publix Super Markets Inc. NCDHHS stated this flexibility will allow participants to buy food while promoting social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and will help families with transportation and mobility barriers.
Publix became the seventh North Carolina EBT retailer — along with ALDI, Amazon, BJ’s, Carlie C’s, Food Lion and Walmart — to be approved for online FNS purchases. In May 2020, North Carolina was one of the first 10 states to implement online purchasing for FNS and currently has the most authorized online retailers in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
FNS participants will be able to use their benefits to purchase eligible food items from online retailers but will not be able to use their benefits to pay for service or delivery charges. The participant will be required to pay for these charges with another form of payment, such as a debit or credit card.
Online shopping system can provide several benefits to the citizens of North Carolina, such as:
- Promoting social distancing and self-isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Limiting personal interactions for individuals at risk due to compromised health issues.
- Increasing access to healthy food for individuals with physical impairments, transportation issues or those living in food deserts.
- Online purchasing which will remain permanently in place beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
The USDA must approve retailers who wish to participate in the FNS online purchasing program. NCDHHS encourages other EBT retailers to pursue USDA approval to become authorized online retailers. All EBT retailers in North Carolina have received information from USDA about how to become approved for online FNS purchases. More information for retailers is available on the USDA website at www.fns.usda.gov/snap/retailer.
More information about North Carolina Food and Nutrition Services can be found at www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/food-nutrition-services-food-stamps, and North Carolina individuals and families can apply for FNS at epass.nc.gov.
