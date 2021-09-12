WATAUGA — Watauga County Schools will hold two COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students and parents.
The first clinic will take place on Sept. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Watauga High School. The second clinic will also take place at the high school on Sept. 17 from 2 to 6 p.m.
"We continue to encourage all families to consult with your medical providers and determine if vaccines are right for you," WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott said in an email to parents. "This is the best way to prevent severe illness and quarantines. Please consider getting a vaccine if you have not done so already."
The clinics will be hosted by WCS school nurses, Boone Drug and Samaritan’s Purse. Students and parents can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine clinics at tinyurl.com/uwrfnt7v.
