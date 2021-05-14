WATAUGA — In light of the recent CDC approval of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone ages 12 and older, Watauga County Schools plans to hold four school-based vaccination clinics during the next two weeks for students in that age range and their parents.
WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott said the shots are available to anyone in the community regardless of school enrollment.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization on May 10 for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age.
Children under the age of age 18 will require written parental consent to receive a shot. The Pfizer vaccine will be provided free of charge by Boone Drugs.
Those interested may register in advance for the clinic of their choice using the links below.
Watauga County Schools Pfizer vaccine clinics for anyone age 12 and older
The clinics will be held at the dates and times listed below. Click the link to make an appointment for the selected day.
