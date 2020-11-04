BOONE — Watauga County Schools is preparing to survey families about their intentions for their students’ participation — whether all remote or otherwise — during the spring semester.
Parents of WCS students will receive the survey via email on Nov. 5, and the survey will be open through Nov. 16. WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott said that the survey offers the opportunity for families to request to switch between the in-person cohort option and the all-remote cohort so that school leaders can plan accordingly.
“We know that many families who chose the all-remote Watauga Virtual Academy in the fall would like their children to come back to school in person, and this is their chance to indicate that preference,” Elliott said.
Elliott said parent opinions about the school schedules seem to fluctuate with changes in local health metrics. When the community experienced a spike in local cases a few weeks ago, school officials heard from several more parents who were interested in moving their children to all-remote instruction. As local metrics have improved, Elliott said the school system has had more families re-enrolling in school for in-person instruction.
“As parents complete the survey for second semester, it is important for parents to think about the plan that works best for their family, in person at school versus all remote at home — even with changes in local metrics,” Elliott said. “It simply will not be possible to continue to make schedule and staffing changes all throughout the school year.”
Since the first day of school when students started the year remotely on Aug. 17, Watauga County Schools has had a total of 30 staff members and 38 students with COVID-19 positive test results. According to Elliott, this represents about 1.3 percent of the school system’s students and staff.
Elliott added that WCS officials are tracking positive cases regardless of whether or not people are attending school in person or remotely. For example, if a student in the Watauga Virtual Academy or a staff member who is working remotely were to test positive, the school system’s data would reflect those numbers.
“We are aware of only three cases — all (whom are) staff members — who might have contracted the virus while at school,” Elliott said. “Otherwise, all the other cases occurred outside of school.”
Elliott clarified that the three staff cases took place in August before students returned in-person; school officials have not seen any evidence of COVID-19 transmission in the schools since students returned in early October.
WCS welcomed back K-3 students under its 2x3 flex plan — a hybrid in-person and remote learning schedule — starting Oct. 5. Students in grades 4-12 returned on the same schedule on Oct. 19.
In its first week of allowing K-3 students back in their buildings (Oct. 5-9), WCS experienced 10 new cases — four staff and six students. The second week (Oct. 12-16) brought on five new cases —two staff and three students. When students in grades 4-12 were allowed in schools (Oct. 19-23), the school system had 13 new cases — seven staff and six students. The week leading up to Halloween weekend (Oct. 26-30) saw 19 new cases — two staff and 17 students.
Elliott stated in an Oct. 30 email to staff that as the area enters into colder weather and the holiday season, the community is asked to minimize group gatherings outside the home.
“Social gatherings among non-family members, with subsequent spread among families, is by far where we are seeing our greatest numbers of cases,” Elliott stated in the email.
Starting Nov. 2, WCS screening procedures were to include asking families if anyone is in a household with someone who is symptomatic and awaiting a test result. If that applies to a staff member or student, “all members of the household should isolate until it is clear that the sick family members are not COVID-19 positive,” stated Elliott in the email. This guidance comes from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, he said.
According to Elliott, having half as many students in class and on campus at any one time by using the 2x3 flex schedule has significantly reduced the number of students coming to school with COVID-19-like symptoms.
Watauga High School senior Ronnie Booker is in cohort A, meaning he attends school in person on Mondays and Tuesdays. Of all of the scheduling options school leaders could choose from, Booker said he thought the 2x3 flex schedule was the best choice to ensure that social distancing could be followed at school and on the buses.
Booker was concerned about the return to school before grades 4-12 could enter buildings on Oct. 19. He said he was unsure if the schools were adequately prepared for students to return.
“I knew from the beginning that it wouldn’t be the same as it usually is, and that alone brought some anxiety, worry and some sadness,” Booker said. “I was expecting my senior year to go like any regular year. I’m getting more used to it and more comfortable with how things are, but there’s still that part of me that wishes that it was normal.”
After returning to school and seeing how school leaders have implemented procedures, Boone said he has grown more comfortable being in the classrooms. He said desks are 6 feet apart in classrooms, hallways have lines to designate where to walk and students are required to wear masks. Booker said people inside the school building were generally wearing masks, but that occasionally students on the bus may periodically take off their masks. Booker said students in some of his classes may take off their masks for certain reasons, such as to wear a helmet in his welding class.
Booker said he hopes issues with the pandemic “calm down” enough so that seniors can have a typical graduation in the spring. But he said he’d be satisfied with having any sort of graduation to wrap up his high school career.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Sept. 18 that school systems were allowed to choose Plan A — allowing for minimal social distancing — for elementary school students. Students in middle and high school must still follow the moderate social distancing requirements of staying 6 feet apart, which means that school buildings can have about half as many students on campus at any one time, Elliott said.
Once school officials observe the stabilization of local public health metrics and determine that it is safe to bring more students onto school campuses, WCS will begin to bring more elementary students back into the schools, Elliott said.
“When we do, we will likely phase the students back in like we did in October with younger students coming back first,” Elliott said. “A change will need to be made to guidelines at the state level before more middle and high school students can attend together at one time.”
Hilary Silver is a mother of three children who attend Parkway School, and hopes that students will return to school five days a week. Silver said she wonders how a parent can get their own work done while playing the role of internet liaison while children learn remotely.
“How can both parents work unless you add in the expense for childcare? How are we supposed to manage this?” Silver said. “Being the middle man was like having another job, and I do already have a job which I’m trying to do online.”
Silver said she wasn’t trying to be flippant about the threat of COVID-19, and mentioned she has people in her life who are immunocompromised. But as an “advocate” for her children, she thinks society has to move forward.
“All children have a right to be in school; we need to find a way to try and make it work,” Silver said. “It’s their future we are jeopardizing. Isn’t education essential?”
Having children in both the K-3 and 4-12 grade range, Silver said managing schedules for her children when two were in person and one was still remote learning was difficult. She added that teachers and school administrators are doing the best they can, but that full or partial remote learning has still caused her students to be behind.
As far as the public school curriculum, Elliott said pacing for teachers varies from grade to grade and subject to subject. But generally teachers have been unable to cover the same amount of the curriculum as they would in a normal year with students in attendance five days a week, he said.
Elliott added that teachers are working together to identify the most essential standards that need to be covered and to assess student progress. Additionally, teachers in grades K-8 have been flexible with students about the completion of assignments and classroom assessments.
“The focus in grading has been much more about the mastery of content knowledge and giving students multiple opportunities to continue to learn and grow,” Elliott said. “Many teachers have given students grades of incomplete to give students more time to get work done or to raise their grades.”
While school officials are continuing to plan for academic operations, they’re also preparing for middle and high school athletic competitions in middle and high school volleyball and cross country to begin this month. Elliott said tryouts for basketball, swimming, cheer and the Pacers dance program will take place soon. The seasons will be shortened and spectators will be limited to 25 people per indoor event.
