WATAUGA — While the Watauga County Board of Education is allowing Watauga County Schools students the option to wear a mask or not during the school year, the quarantine requirements after a COVID-19 exposure will still be enforced.
This means that some students could potentially be sent home for a minimum of two weeks due to a COVID-19 exposure.
“As case numbers begin to rise, so does the risk of quarantine for unvaccinated students and family members who are in close contact to COVID positive individuals,” said WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott. “This also means there is an increased likelihood that students will be at home for extended periods of time.”
Elliott said that most students have, in the past, contracted COVID-19 from a family member.
“The best thing we can do to prevent student quarantines is for everyone aged 12 and over to be vaccinated,” Elliott said. “I strongly encourage anyone who is not vaccinated to wear a mask when they are in close contact with others who are not vaccinated.”
Because of the prevalence of vaccines, the COVID-19 quarantine requirements from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services are layered. If a student or employee has been identified as a close contact — within six feet or less for 15 minutes or more — they will be required to quarantine for 14 days. If they fall under one of the below categories, they will not be required to quarantine at all:
- The close contact has been fully vaccinated and is asymptomatic
- The close contact has had a positive COVID-19 diagnosis (diagnosed by Antigen or PCR test) within the 90 days before the exposure and is asymptomatic.
- Both the close contact and positive person were wearing masks correctly during the exposure time and the close contact is asymptomatic.
- The close contact has had a positive antibody test within the 90 days from the exposure date or immediately after the exposure and are asymptomatic.
If quarantine is discontinued before day 14, the toolkit states that the individual should continue to monitor symptoms and strictly adhere to all non-pharmaceutical interventions.
NCDHHS recommends that schools not require an individual who is fully vaccinated or tested positive for COVID-19 in the past three months to quarantine if they have had no symptoms after being in close contact with someone with COVID-19 and they do not live in a congregate setting. The NCDHHS Strong Schools tool kit also recommends that all students K-12 wear a mask regardless of vaccine status.
NCDHHS also does not recommend quarantining students following exposures in school settings if masks were being worn appropriately and consistently by both the person with COVID-19 and the potentially exposed person.
Another example is if an unvaccinated student is found to be in close contact with a COVID-19 positive person and both were not wearing a mask, they will have to quarantine. If an unvaccinated student is wearing a mask and comes in contact with a COVID-19 positive student not wearing a mask, they still have to quarantine. The toolkit can be found at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/media/164/open.
However, WCS head nurse Shelly Klutz said the quarantine can be extended past 14 days if the positive case is within the household and the positive is unable to isolate from the rest of the household members. Klutz said proper isolation includes the positive person is able to isolate themselves in their own bedroom, the home has adequate living space and more than one bathroom, and the meals are separated.
If a household cannot meet the above requirements, Klutz said the close contacts in the household will have to quarantine through the last positive isolation time in addition to the 14 days of quarantine.
“There is a chance we could see in school transmission occur more often, which we did not see but a couple of times last year without a mask being worn,” Klutz said. “Most transmission occurred within the home. We did see a significant decrease in positives which led to a decrease in close contacts once adults were able to get vaccinated last spring.”
Last school year, Watauga County school nurses did more than 2,524 student investigations that found more than 263 student COVID-19 cases. In total, more than 1,160 students had to quarantine at some point during the 2020-21 school year. Nurses also did more than 505 staff investigations and found more than 99 positive cases among staff. More than 360 staff had to quarantine during the school year.
This school year, Klutz said they will have 10 total nurses working in the school system with nine full time and one part time nurse. Because of all of the case investigations and screenings the school nurses conducted last year, Klutz said they weren’t able to carry out a lot of the health mitigation efforts they normally do.
For example, Klutz said the nurses weren’t able to administer vision screening tests last year.
“We need to get back on track,” Klutz said. “We want to go back and catch up on the things that we’ve missed.”
As of Aug. 2, approximately 35 percent of those in Watauga County who are between the ages of 12-17 have been fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS data.
(3) comments
Hi Ultimate Sleep!
Because you completely ignored this on the last story that you posted this same garbage, here it is...ONCE AGAIN:
I honestly can't believe that a year and a half on of this mess, and you're *still* spouting this trash. But because you're apparently too lazy to even bother to conduct a simple search... HERE, have at it:
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2776536
Here, have another!
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-02801-8
How about a third?!
https://www.pnas.org/content/118/4/e2014564118
I'm feeling generous today, here, have a fourth (on the house!)
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/10/20-0948_article
The potential health issues with mask wearing comes when folks use the *same* mask repeatedly without washing. Just like anything else in life, proper hygiene is key. If you're getting sick from your mask, you desperately need to reevaluate your hygienic habits...
How you can you in good conscience spread this BS? I mean really. What are your qualifications, anyway? A handful of YouTube videos? You consistently, incessantly, repeat the "peer review this" "peer review that," but never once have you actually bothered to offer up any citations, or any evidence. Period. I've just given you four. Your turn...
By the way, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is exactly that, a vaccine. Stop lumping them all together, it only further erodes your already crumbling "credibility."
Finally, we already went over your confusion RE: *PCR* (not PCI) tests on another story, as well. Stop spreading lies.
https://www.factcheck.org/2021/07/scicheck-viral-posts-misrepresent-cdc-announcement-on-covid-19-pcr-test/
Ugh, because I simply can't let your "misinformation" go unchallenged, the COVID vaccines are 100% on the VAERS database. Perhaps you need to learn how to use the search function better (admittedly, the VAERS database can be a bit tedious...)
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html
This is getting very old, and is out-of-touch. The PCI Test for COVID recently failed FDA Review -- it is inaccurate, generates too many false positives, and cannot distinguish between the flu and covid. And where are your peer reviewed studies and scientific evidence supporting these suggestions and mandates? And, lastly, what they are calling a vaccine does not fit the medical definition of a vaccine, but is rather mRNA Gene Therapy. And try looking at the VAERS vaccine injury database for it! Practicing medicine on our children and population without an honest discourse or accurate facts is never wise.
