WATAUGA — Over the course of four days, Watauga County Schools served 6,654 meals to local children 18 and younger during a state-mandated closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
School officials operated five feeding sites by offering lunch and a packed breakfast for the next day at Bethel, Mabel and Green Valley schools while also offering dinner and breakfast for the next day at Hardin Park School and Brushy Fork Baptist Church.
The school system added two new sites, Valle Crucis School and Watauga High School, on Monday, March 23. Both started operating as breakfast and lunch sites. Meals from breakfast and lunch sites can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; dinner meals can be gathered from 4 to 6 p.m.
WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott said that public schools are about more than just academics. He said the school system takes seriously its mission to support students and families in any way possible.
"Taking care of basic needs such as providing food for children is something we have always done," Elliott said. "There was never a question about whether or not we would be providing meals to our families. Our student nutrition staff has done incredible work over the past week — not just serving more than 6,000 meals, but creating and implementing the plan that made that service possible."
With very little notice, Elliott said the nutrition staff not only developed menus for the plan, but also planned bus routes to provide food to families who aren't able to come to the pickup sites. WCS began delivering meals by bus on March 18, according to Mabel School counselor Christy Welch.
Welch said Mabel started delivering 40 meals on the first day of delivery and by that Friday they were delivering up to almost 60 meals — for a total of 152 meals during the course of three days.
"This makes me and my brother feel really special and important that Mabel School would come out of their way to take care of me and my family," said Faith Dollars, a Mabel School eighth-grader.
Those with school-aged children with unmet food needs can email a contact from the schools. These contacts include Megan Langdon for Bethel, Mabel and Parkway (langdonm@wataugaschools.org); Heather Holbrook for Blowing Rock and Green Valley (holbrookh@wataugaschools.org); Mary Smalling at Cove Creek (smallingmc@wataugaschools.org); Denise Presnell for Hardin Park (presnelld@wataugaschools.org); Bonnie Smith for Valle Crucis (smithb@wataugaschools.org); and Jennifer Wandler for Watauga High School (wandlerj@wataugaschools.org).
For more information on the response of Watauga County Schools to COVID-19, visit www.wataugaschools.org/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.