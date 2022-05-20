WATAUGA — Watauga County School officials are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases as the school year winds down.
As of May 19, school nurses have screened more than 170 staff and students for COVID-19 like symptoms and between May 16-19, WCS has had 60 students and 13 staff members who have tested positive. According to WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott, the symptoms and mild and there has been a quick recovery among students.
"I encourage parents to continue to monitor their children for symptoms and consult with a medical provider or the school nurse if their children show possible signs of COVID-19," Elliott said in a statement. "While this strain of the virus appears to be rather mild, it is highly contagious. My hope is for everyone to remain healthy and be able to enjoy all of the exciting end of school year activities."
Between May 8 and May 13, WCS reported 16 student COVID-19 cases and eight COVID-19 cases among staff. Nurses are currently investigating clusters at Green Valley, Mabel, Parkway and Valle Crucis.
Elliott also mentioned that the state quarantine rules still require students to stay home for the first five days after the start of COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test. Students must then wear a mask for the remainder of the 10 days after the start of symptoms while at school. The quarantine rules can be found at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/media/401/open#:~:text=If%20a%20student%2Femployee%20has,symptoms%20since%20their%20positive%20test.
Elliott said the school system has been stretch thin, but have been able to cover classes with substitutes, teacher assistants and administrators.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services May 14 update, there were 335 COVID-19 cases in that last two weeks in Watauga County.
On May 17, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, authorizing the use of a single booster dose for administration to individuals 5 through 11 years of age at least five months after completion of a primary series with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.
“The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is effective in helping to prevent the most severe consequences of COVID-19 in individuals 5 years of age and older,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, in a press release. “Since authorizing the vaccine for children down to 5 years of age in October 2021, emerging data suggest that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 wanes after the second dose of the vaccine in all authorized populations. The FDA has determined that the known and potential benefits of a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age at least five months after completing a primary series outweigh its known and potential risks and that a booster dose can help provide continued protection against COVID-19 in this and older age groups.”
More information on COVID-19 can be found at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/.
