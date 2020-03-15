BOONE — The Watauga County Parks and Recreation Department has suspended events from until April 6 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The events include games, matches, practices, pickleball, open volleyball and others will be suspended.
“As this issue evolves, WCP&R will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and made additional announcements as deemed necessary in the best interest to the health of our communities,” the release said. “We will remain in contact with the AppHealthCars-Appalachian District Health Department and the North Carolina Recreation and Parks Association. Updates will be provided via facebook, @wataugacountypr, instagramparksandrec, and www.wataugacounty.org and local media.”
