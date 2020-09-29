BOONE — AppHealthCare, the regional health department, reported 216 active cases of COVID-19 among Watauga County residents, and Appalachian State reported 159 active cases as of Sept. 29.
Over the weekend, Watauga’s total case count crested the 1,000 mark, with 1,076 as of Sept. 29, while App State’s cumulative case count was 628. Watauga County’s total COVID-19 cases jumped up by 222 from Sept. 22 to Sept. 29, and Appalachian’s total count rose by 167 during the same week.
There is some overlap between Watauga County and App State’s reported case numbers, as any App State student living on campus or in Watauga County is counted in Watauga’s numbers, according to AppHealthCare. Appalachian State also includes students and staff who are residing in other counties in its reported numbers.
“We are continuing to see increases in COVID-19 for the county. We are not seeing a leveling or a (stabilizing) of confirmed cases — instead we are seeing continued increases in recent weeks,” AppHealthCare stated in its weekly COVID-19 Situation Update, dated Sept. 25. “We are monitoring this very closely and are concerned with the continued increases. For the week of Sept. 13-19, increases occurred in cumulative, active and quarantine cases. These increases mean we must continue doing the things we know slow the spread of this virus.
“Our case trends have continued to increase with the largest percentage of cases in the 18-to-24 age group,” AppHealthCare continued. “We are continuing to see the same trend with cases mostly exposed due to close contact with others through living or working closely with others or attending social gatherings.”
As of Sept. 25, AppHealthCare reported eight active clusters (five or more cases that are linked) and outbreaks (two or more cases that are linked) in Watauga County, including an ongoing cluster at Glenbridge nursing facility and seven active clusters at Appalachian State. Seven of the county’s nine reported COVID-19-related deaths have occurred at Glenbridge, according to the Sept. 25 update.
Statewide, the total cases to date numbered 209,137 as of Sept. 29, with 3,494 COVID-19-related deaths to date, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. On Sept. 29, the number of people hospitalized with the virus was 950, according to NCDHHS.
