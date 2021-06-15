WATAUGA — After nearly seven months of administering COVID-19 vaccines, Watauga County has hit 50 percent of the population being vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
In Watauga County, 27,816 people — or 50 percent — have been partially vaccinated against COVID-19 while 25,283 people — or 45 percent — have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of June 15, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
AppHealthCare Health Director Jennifer Greene said she is incredibly grateful as the county hit the 50 percent mark.
“I am grateful for every person who has taken steps to be vaccinated and for all of our community providers who have been helping make vaccines accessible to the community,” Greene said. “I also believe we have more work ahead. We know that without a higher rate of vaccination, we risk having more interference with our lives from COVID-19.”
For those who have been vaccinated already, Greene has a simple message: thank you.
“You are part of the solution to bring back more normalcy to all of our lives,” Greene said. “If you are someone who has been waiting, I hope you will carefully consider what questions you still have about being vaccinated and call us or your health care provider to get credible information to inform your decision. The sooner we have more people vaccinated, the better opportunity we have to maintain or bring back more of our normal routine.”
While infection rates are falling in the county — only 10 active cases as of June 15 according to AppHealthCare — Greene said that until there’s an even higher percentage of the population vaccinated, there will still be people at risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.
Greene said the health department is still seeing people become hospitalized who have not been vaccinated and contract COVID-19. People are also contracting COVID-19 in clusters, Greene said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines that could hinder people from taking the vaccine.
One piece of misinformation making its way across social media is that getting a COVID-19 vaccine will make a person magnetic, which is not true. The CDC states that receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will not make you magnetic, including at the site of vaccination which is usually the arm. COVID-19 vaccines do not contain ingredients that can produce an electromagnetic field at the site of your injection, according to the CDC.
Another piece of misinformation is about if the vaccines shed or release any of their components, which the CDC states is not true. According to the CDC, vaccine shedding can only occur when a vaccine contains a weakened version of the virus and none of the vaccines authorized for use in the United States contain a live virus.
The COVID-19 vaccines also do not change or interact with DNA in any way.
In Watauga County, Greene said the health department is continuing to provide vaccines through appointments at health department sites. Beginning June 21, AppHealthCare will offer same day vaccine appointments without advanced appointments.
AppHealthCare has also hired a team of vaccinators that are able to go into the community and offer pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
Two of those vaccine clinics will occur at the Meat Camp Fire Department at 4797 NC-194 on June 17 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and at the Tuesday Watauga Farmer’s Market located in front of the health department building on the lawn located at 126 Poplar Grove Connector from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 22.
“Our hope for the COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics is that they provide more access and opportunity for individuals to be vaccinated,” Greene said “We are working collaboratively through local partnerships with businesses and community locations to provide another option for people to be vaccinated to reduce transportation, technology and geographic barriers.”
If a business or organization would like to have a pop-up clinic at their location, they can fill out the pop-up vaccine clinic interest form at www.apphealthcare.com/covid-19-vaccinations/. The form is available in English and Spanish and a business can also call the COVID-19 call center at (828) 795-1970 to learn more or to request a pop up clinic.
Greene said the health department is also still providing vaccines to individuals who are homebound and request a vaccine.
The vaccination effort has not been solely due to health care workers as Greene said she thinks a debt of gratitude is owed to the volunteers who have helped get more people vaccinated.
“So many volunteers have truly helped us make vaccines more available in our community,” Greene said. “Additionally, we are so thankful to all the local businesses who have been willing to host us to vaccinate their staff or customers. Our community coming together has made all the difference. Let’s pause to celebrate and know we have to keep going.”
Across the state and compared to the full population, 44 percent of North Carolina residents have been partially vaccinated against COVID-19 while 41 percent have been fully vaccinated as of June 15.
By age, 52 percent of those who are 12 and older are partially vaccinated against COVID-19 while 48 percent are fully vaccinated across the state.
“Let’s celebrate this incredible achievement together, and keep going,” Greene said. “We have a terrific group of healthcare providers in our community that have collectively been supporting more people getting easier access to COVID vaccine. I hope everyone will encourage their loved ones to get vaccinated, and not delay if you are age eligible to be vaccinated.”
