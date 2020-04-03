BOONE — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Watauga County Board of Education will virtually meet on April 6 and will live-stream the meeting for public viewing.
According to Watauga County Schools spokesperson Garrett Price, the board will meet via a virtual call that will be streamed for the public. The board will accept any public comment via email until 6 p.m. on Monday, April 6. Comments may be submitted via email to Superintendent Scott Elliott at elliotts@wataugaschools.org.
To view the board's meeting agenda, visit www.wataugaschools.org/Page/1212. A link to the school system's YouTube account is included in the April agenda, and there viewers can watch a live stream of the call. The YouTube account can be found by searching for "Watauga County Schools" or at bit.ly/3aDnsw3.
