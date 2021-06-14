BOONE — During the course of the next week, three COVID-19 clinics will be conducted at various places around Watauga County.
F.A.R.M Cafe, located at 617 W. King St. in Boone, will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on June 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free for anyone age 12 and up, and no appointment, ID or insurance is needed to receive the vaccine.
Another COVID-19 clinic will take place at Meat Camp Fire Department at 4797 NC-194 on June 17 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., according to AppHealthCare.
A third vaccine clinic will take place on June 22 at the Tuesday Watauga Farmer's Market located in front of the health department building on the lawn located at 126 Poplar Grove Connector from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to AppHealthCare.
