RALEIGH — The number of positive test results for COVID-19 among North Carolina residents was reported as 1,307 as of 11 a.m. Monday, March 30, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
"Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people in North Carolina who have or had COVID-19," N.C. DHHS stated.
Six COVID-19-related deaths have been reported, according to DHHS, and 137 people were hospitalized with the virus as of 11 a.m. March 30.
The Raleigh News & Observer reported 1,316 cases as of 11:40 a.m. March 30. The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS.
AppHealthCare, the public health department serving Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties, reported the fifth positive test result in Watauga County on March 27. The health department and Appalachian State University confirmed a day later that the fifth case was an Appalachian State student living off campus in Watauga County who had traveled overseas, self-quarantined since returning and had not been to campus since March 4.
Over the weekend, neighboring Johnson County, Tenn., reported two positive cases, while neighboring Caldwell County had three positive cases as of March 30, according to the News & Observer. No positive test results have been reported in Ashe and Avery counties.
As of March 30, N.C. DHHS reported that 20,864 tests had been conducted by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.
DHHS reported that as of March 30, with 64 percent of the state's hospitals reporting, 745 intensive care unit (ICU) beds were available out of 3,223 total beds. For inpatient beds, 6,235 out of 15,398 total beds were available.
Nationwide, 143,532 in the U.S. have tested positive for the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine, with 2,572 deaths related to the virus and 4,865 people who have reportedly recovered from the illness.
MORE INFORMATION
- Centers for Disease Control: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
- NCDHHS: ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus
- AppHealthCare: www.apphealthcare.com
- Appalachian Regional Healthcare System: apprhs.org/COVID19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.