NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference announced July 23 that it will delay the first permissible date of competition for the 2020-21 academic year to Sept. 3.
The rescheduling of contests due to these adjustments will be determined by each member institution. This delay will allow conference members additional time to implement protocols for safe competition.
The Sun Belt Conference and each member institute will continue to lean on the COVID-19 Advisory Panel, which has worked diligently to establish protocols and guidelines that will ensure the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches and staff as they return to play.
