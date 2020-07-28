BOONE — As Watauga approaches three weeks before public schools are scheduled to open for in-person instruction, school officials continue hammering out details of how schooling may operate.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the State Board of Education changed protocols for the return of students to public schools in the fall on July 24. Public school students will now have to wear masks if they return to in-person instruction even if they are farther than six feet away from others.
This change came just two days before the closing of the application deadline for the all-remote Watauga Virtual Academy through Watauga County Schools, and four days later the Watauga Board of Education was to hold an emergency meeting to consider taking action on an updated recommendation for the return to in-person instruction. For updates on that meeting, visit www.wataugademocrat.com.
The state’s StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit previously stated that schools were to ensure that all of those in the school — students, teachers, staff and adult visitors — wear face coverings when “they are or may be within six feet of another person.”
The current toolkit omits that language and now makes mask wearing mandatory at all times unless the person — or family member for a student — states that an exception applies, is eating or is engaged in strenuous physical activity. Masks will also be mandatory for those on a bus or other transportation vehicle, unless the person — or family member for a student — states that an exception applies.
Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott said on July 25 that school officials were working hard to provide parents and teachers with the most accurate information possible while state guidelines are changing daily.
“I know the issue of wearing face coverings is an issue for many people for many different reasons, so it is important that everyone pay attention to this change and think about what it means,” Elliott said. “For some, it will be reassuring to know that the face masks will be worn by everyone most of the time. For others, they might want to think about how they prepare their children for this expectation.”
The state’s guidance also mentions building in time throughout the day when students and staff can take breaks from wearing their masks. Elliott said WCS will work hard to identify safe ways to do so.
The state of education has been a buzzing topic during the last few months as officials and parents contemplate the best choices for students in the fall. Elliott said educators were “working around the clock” to implement safety procedures during a July 21 Boone Area Chamber of Commerce webinar to discuss back to school plans. Panelists in the webinar included Elliott; Jody Barnes, engineering manager at SkyLine SkyBest; Brian Bettis, Bethel School principal; Julie O’Dell, senior vice president and chief administrative officer and ethics officer for Blue Ridge Energy; and Jeff Trexler, facilities director for Watauga County Schools.
During the webinar, Elliott outlined the different options that WCS was considering. Elliott said that while officials were planning for a school week that would include two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote learning for students, it was “entirely possible” that Gov. Roy Cooper could later mandate that schools move into all-remote learning in Plan C. He added that it was also possible that WCS could determine while working with public health partners that local students would need to move in and out of different phases.
Elliott also mentioned that in order for students to take advantage of the all-remote option, they need to be able to connect to the internet to interact with teachers and access digital content. Data indicated that 12-25 percent of Watauga children do not have access to high speed internet at home, according to Elliott.
“We wouldn’t tolerate a family not having access to clean water or electricity,” Elliott said during the webinar. “It should not be the case that a family can’t get access to high speed internet.”
Barnes said SkyLine SkyBest receives requests on almost a daily basis of local areas that don’t have access to broadband, and the agency will evaluate if it’s feasible for the company to do so — although sometimes the company isn’t able to provide internet in some areas. Barnes added that the pandemic has highlighted a divide in internet connection, and it may be what drives internet connection toward a utility market.
“We’ve never relied on the internet to this extent,” Barnes said. “We were forced overnight to become at-home workers and an-at home school.”
Barnes and his family had to create a family schedule of how the internet could be used in his home to ensure there was enough bandwidth to go around. He explained that some families are struggling with internet connectivity as parents are working from home and students are remotely learning. The Barnes family then created a schedule to determine when the internet was to be used for education and work, and when services like Netflix or music could be used.
Adding to the laundry list of worries for parents, many are unsure of how to go about child care if students are remote learning part or full time. Elliott said WCS was in the midst of helping to plan child care for school employees, as he knew it wouldn’t be possible for staff to perform their duties at school and have their children with them. Chamber President and CEO David Jackson urged employers to work with their staff members who have children to try to establish some sort of remote work schedule.
O’Dell explained that Blue Ridge Energy allowed employees leave time to be away from regular work if they couldn’t work from home when schools first moved to remote learning in March. The company also has adjusted shift schedules and allowed employees to work different hours during the day than they typically would or on weekends to ensure the work schedule works for their employees.
“We’re willing to step up to the plate and try to make it work for everybody,” O’Dell said.
To wrap up the webinar, Elliott stated that plans could change as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and state guidelines fluctuate. He asked families and businesses to continue thinking of contingency plans to “be prepared for the uncertainties of what’s to come.”
