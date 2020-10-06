BOONE — As a portion of Watauga County Schools students were allowed to enter classrooms on Oct. 5, school officials continue to make contingency plans for when students test positive for COVID-19 and how to communicate that information to the community.
During the Watauga Board of Education’s meeting later that same day, WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott stated that 463 students were brought back into the system’s eight K-8 schools. These students were identified as being in cohort A, meaning they attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays. The other half of the cohort, consisting of 489 students, will attend school in person on Thursday and Friday each week.
These numbers only include K-3 students, as the board voted on Sept. 21 to allow students in younger grades to return to in-person learning under a 2x3 flex plan — a hybrid in-person and remote learning schedule. Students in grades 4-12 will be returning in the same schedule on Oct. 19. This includes 709 students in grades 4-8 in cohort A, 695 students in grades 4-8 in cohort B, 651 students in grades 9-12 in cohort A and 661 students in grades 9-12 in cohort B.
Approximately 140 pre-K and exceptional children students are attending in-person classes full time, according to Elliott. Officials are also continuing to offer remote-learning in the Watauga Virtual Academy with 564 students in K-8 and 195 in grades 9-12.
Several families have moved between WVA and the in-person cohort learning, Elliott said. He credited school principals and Chief Academic Officer Tamara Stamey for working through individual situations with families and trying to accommodate each of their needs.
“I understand there are some families who felt strongly in August that they wanted their children to stay at home and now want them to come to school in person, and then also those who thought they would be comfortable with their children coming to school now and don’t,” Elliott said.
The school system currently has 4,567 students enrolled with a reduction of about 95 students from a typical average daily enrollment, Elliott said. He said that he believes the school system has actually gained enrollment from families who have possibly moved to the area or local homeschooling families who are taking advantage of WVA. He noted that as the school system had about 145 students who withdrew from WCS specifically for COVID-19-related concerns in order to homeschool or attend a private school, but the system’s overall enrollment is only down by 95.
During the next month, school officials will be planning what kind of schedule the spring semester may follow. Elliott said the system hopes to send a survey to parents of WVA students next month to gauge their plans and ask if they plan to return in person or remain virtual. This will allow school leaders to know how many students may be enrolled in the virtual academy and the system as a whole, and what staffing they’ll need for different grade levels.
Elliott noted that the situation may be a “chicken or the egg” type of situation as some parents may not be able to make that choice without knowing what schedule the school system is following. He added that Gov. Roy Cooper’s Sept. 18 announcement allowing school systems to choose Plan A for elementary school students complicates the scheduling process. Cooper’s announcement stated that grades K-5 could operate under plan A, but Elliott said middle and high school students can’t operate above a plan B.
According to WCS spokesperson Garrett Price, the school system currently plans to continue operating all grades on Plan B on a 2x3 flex schedule unless there is a dramatic improvement in local metrics. The Watauga Board of Education plans to evaluate the situation every two weeks going forward.
Elliott said that as student activity is increased on school campuses, there will be an increased likelihood that COVID-19 will be brought into schools. This means school officials will become increasingly guarded with precautions taken.
“There will be some students who are turned away and sent home for COVID-19-like symptoms who don’t have COVID-19,” Elliott said. “They may have seasonal allergies, the flu or something like that. We may have students who are close contacts for an activity that occurred away from school who never get sick, but it’s a chance we can’t take so they’ll be placed in isolation. That will be disruptive and inconvenient to families, parents and to teachers. But it is the way we will have to operate in order to maintain a healthy school.”
When officials were planning during the summer for how students would return to in-person instruction, Elliott said he made the decision to not have educators teach a class in person while simultaneously teaching students who are joining remotely for the same class.
This was also a possibility that teachers voiced to administrators that they did not want, Elliott said. Many school systems across the state are engaging in this method, and it may need to be an option WCS officials revisit in terms of how to provide instruction for students who are absent, according to Elliott. He said that administrators and principals will be talking with teachers to see what method they think is best to provide instruction for students who are isolating. How educators go about it may depend on student numbers and grade levels, Elliott said.
As of Oct. 5, WCS had conducted investigations of 105 staff members and 117 students. These take place when someone presents with a COVID-19 symptom; not all of those involved in the investigations were identified in a school facility, but may have been involved in a school activity, Elliott said. The school system has had 12 total cases among staff; two are currently active. There have been nine cases among students; four are active. The majority of cases are from family spread or contracted outside of school, according to Elliott.
As cases potentially appear within the school system, officials are considering what methods to use to communicate information to the public. Elliott mentioned creating a dashboard for families to look at, but was unsure of what numbers to include in the data. He said some teachers had voiced that identifying case numbers by school would call out individual students. Board Chair Ron Henries agreed about using general numbers — such as students and teacher cases system-wide — as to not make it easy to identify who the cases are.
Board member Gary Childers said that adequate communication is extremely important, so he would err on the side of putting out extra numerical information — not personal information — instead of being too conservative with the data.
For now, information on Watauga County Schools activity regarding COVID-19 can be found at www.wataugaschools.org/coronavirus.
