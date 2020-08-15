BOONE — AppHealthCare stated on Aug. 15 that the agency is working closely with the Rivers Street Ale House to investigate five confirmed COVID-19 cases among employees.
The agency stated that the Rivers Street Ale House employees are in isolation at home and are recovering. As part of the investigation to identify additional exposures and notify customers, AppHealthCare encourages patrons who were at Rivers Street Ale House between Aug. 4-13 to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and to be tested.
If a community member has symptoms of COVID-19, they are encourages to call their healthcare provider or AppHealthCare to discuss testing, and isolate from others. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.
AppHealthCare Health Director Jennifer Greene said her agency wants to increase awareness to individuals who may have come in close contact with the individuals who have COVID-19.
"We take this very seriously and are taking extra precaution to locate individuals as part of the case investigation," Greene said. "It is important for the community to know that we are making this public announcement for the reason of narrowing our efforts to identify those at risk. Rivers Street Ale House is not named due to any action or inaction on their part or identified ongoing public health risk with frequenting their establishment. We appreciate their ongoing partnership in this response effort."
Jeff Lamont and Justin Davis, owners of the Rivers Street Ale House, jointly stated that the business has always and will continue to do all they can to keep their staff, customers and the High Country community safe.
“We have been blessed and thankful that through the hard work of our staff and guidance from the health department we have dodged the COVID-19 bullet, until yesterday," Lamont and Davis released in a joint statement. "Unfortunately, we have had staff test positive, and although we did not have to, we chose to shut down the restaurant before opening yesterday, out of an abundance of caution. The measures we have taken thus far are extensive."
Lamont and Davis stated that a few of the precautions the business has taken is to offer free masks to any patrons that do not have one, have bouncers each day to keep social distancing in check while ensuring the business is operating at 50 percent capacity and constant cleaning and sterilization. Additionally, the business stated that it had conducted Count On Me NC training, offered digital menus, socially distanced tables, expanded outdoor seating, posted mask/hygiene reminders throughout the property and requires staff to wear masks and gloves at all times.
"We look forward to working with the health department to re-open in as safe a fashion as possible," Lamont and Davis stated. "We greatly appreciate your support during these crazy times."
According to AppHealthCare, COVID-19 spreads most commonly through respiratory droplets when someone coughs or sneezes and is in close contact with another person. Close contact is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as 6 feet of distance or less for 15 minutes or longer. In a setting where people are in close contact with others and not practicing the 3Ws, there is an increased risk of exposure.
If a community member would like to be tested, AppHealthCare recommends to do the following:
- Schedule a testing appointment by calling AppHealthCare at (828) 264-4995
- Schedule a testing appointment at CVS Pharmacy in Boone
- Find a testing site nearby at the NC Department of Health and Human Services website
- Contact a healthcare provider for information about additional testing options
Appalachian State University is expanding its pop-up testing event on Aug. 15 to offer free testing to any App State student, staff or faculty member who patronized Rivers Street Ale House during the time period of Aug. 4-13 and would like a COVID-19 test. Free testing is offered that day until 6 p.m. outside of the Holmes Convocation Center (adjacent to the parking lot). Appointments are not required, but person being tested must provide a Banner ID. Find information about additional testing options for App State students, faculty and staff on the university’s dedicated coronavirus website, linked from www.appstate.edu.
AppHealthCare recommends the following ways to protect oneself from the virus:
- Wear a cloth face covering
- Wash hands often or use hand sanitizer
- Wait at least 6 feet from others
- Stay home when feeling sick
- Keep distance from others who are sick
- Avoid touching ones face
- Avoid crowded areas
- Clean and disinfect high touch surfaces in common areas like doorknobs, remotes, lightswitches, tables and handles.
COVID-19 Symptoms
Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of reported symptoms. These include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If a community member believes they may have been in close contact (6 feet or less for 15 minutes for more) with someone known to have COVID-19, AppHealthCare recommends they be tested and quarantine for 14 days from the last exposure with the confirmed individual to prevent further spread of the virus in the community.
For more information related to COVID-19, including local data, visit www.apphealthcare.com. The local COVID-19 call center is available to take COVID-19 related calls each day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at (828) 795-1970. Questions can also be emailed to preparedness@apphealth.com.
AppHealthCare is available and on-call 24/7 to respond to public health emergencies. To reach the agency, call (828) 264-4995 for Watauga, (336) 246-9449 for Ashe and (336) 372-5641 for Alleghany anytime and follow the prompts. For more information, visit www.AppHealthCare.com and follow the agency on Facebook or Twitter.
