RALEIGH — The number of positive COVID-19 tests in North Carolina crested the 500 mark on March 24, according to reporting from the Raleigh News & Observer
Positive tests increased to at least 513 as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, according to the newspaper. The News & Observer is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, noting that cases reported by county health departments can take up to 48 hours before they are included in the state's numbers.
The newspaper's number varies from the daily reports provided by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. At 10:35 a.m. on March 25, the agency reported 504 positive cases. NCDHHS reported a total number of 10,489 tests had been conducted at the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.
The counties with the highest number of positive tests, according to the News & Observer, include Mecklenburg County, with 142 reported cases, Durham County with 74 reported cases and Wake County with 73 reported cases.
Watauga County has reported three cases of COVID-19, the third of which was reported March 24. Both Ashe and Avery counties have yet to report a positive case of the virus within their borders.
AppHealthCare, the public health department serving Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties, reported that it had collected 62 tests in Watauga County as of March 24, while outside agencies had reported a total of 95 cases for the county. The health department collected no tests in Watauga County on March 24, it said.
In Ashe County, the health department had collected two tests by March 23, while outside agencies have collected a total of 22 cases to date for the county. The health department collected no tests in Ashe County on March 24, it said.
The department announced on March 24 that it was shifting from "broad based testing" to testing those who have urgent medical needs and demands for care.
North Carolina now has community transmission of COVID-19, AppHealthCare stated, and therefore, "we are moving to a different phase of our response efforts and ... increasing our population-based community mitigation strategies."
The goal of mitigation is to decrease spread of the virus among the population — especially for those who are at highest risk of clinical severity and health care workers — so fewer people need medical care at the same time, the department said. In addition, there is a need to implement strategies to conserve supplies and capacity so health care workers can care for people who need medical attention even during the peak of the outbreak, the health department stated.
Deb Gragg with the Toe River Health District reported on March 25 the department had conducted 31 tests, with 13 coming back negative and 18 pending.
Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reports as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, that a total of 55,243 confirmed cases in the United States. The total represents the third-largest total of cases worldwide, trailing only China and Italy. At that time, the university reported that there had been a total of 802 COVID-19-related deaths across the country.
