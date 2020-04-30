The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 20
FORGERY: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 100 block of Boone Heights Drive.
April 21
THEFT: Theft of a Paccar battery and battery cover from a motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of East King Street.
LARCENY: Larceny of a toolbox and six individual tools was reported in the 100 block of Burrell Street.
April 22
FORGERY: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 300 block of East King Street.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 300 block of Old East King Street.
April 23
LARCENY: Larceny of an iPhone case, protective rubber gloves and bluetooth headphones was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
FORGERY: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and burglary/breaking and entering were reported in the 200 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
April 26
ARREST: Alexis Jose Aguilar-Bermudez, 22, of 352 Old E. King St., Apt. 6, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest. Aguilar-Bermudez was issued a $4,500 secured bond and a May 11 court date.
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft of a Ford Ranger was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
LARCENY: Larceny of a firearm was reported in the 300 block of Clawson Street.
