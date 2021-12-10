CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Public Health announced Friday, Dec. 10 that it has identified a positive test for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in a student at UNC Charlotte.
The case was identified through university's sequencing program and the student was isolated and recovered, according to a press release. The department also stated that exposure was limited with only one known contact, according to a press release.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
