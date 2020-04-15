NORTH CAROLINA — National Park Service officials announced on April 15 that, effective immediately, the Blue Ridge Parkway will implement additional closures that include roadways and parking areas to vehicle traffic. Restrooms, visitor centers, campgrounds and picnic areas are also closed.
Arranged by milepost, the following is a list of roadways and areas closed in North Carolina on April 15:
- Milepost 292-294.5 — Road closed near Blowing Rock, including Moses Cone Parking Area and Highway 221 Bass Lake Parking Lot.
- Milepost 294.5 - 296.4 — Road closed, including Price Park Picnic Area
- Milepost 298.6 – 305 — Road closed through Grandfather Mountain area, including Rough Ridge and Linn Cove Viaduct
- Milepost 305 – 308 — Road closed
- Milepost 316.4 — Linville Falls Spur Road closed, including parking at Linville Falls trailheads
- Milepost 334-342 — Road closed, including Crabtree Falls Area, near Little Switzerland, NC
- Milepost 355-375.6 — Road closed from Mt. Mitchell to Ox Creek, including Craggy Gardens
- Milepost 377.4 — Parking areas closed at Craven Gap (Town Mountain Rd) for MST Trail access
- Milepost 384.7 — Roadside parking closed at MST Trailheads at US 74A Parkway access ramps
- Milepost 393-469 — Road closed from French Broad River Overlook to Southern Terminus of Parkway
“Some sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway motor road and outdoor spaces, including trails, remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state and local health guidance,” said the NPS in a statement regarding the newest closures.
The NPS asks visitors to the parks during the pandemic to adhere to guidance from the CDC and state and local public health authorities. As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safer and healthier.
Additional details and updates from the NPS can be found online at www.nps.gov/blri.
