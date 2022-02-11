RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Feb. 10 updates to the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit focusing on strategies that are most effective at this stage of the pandemic, like vaccines, boosters, testing and masking and no longer recommending individual contact tracing in K-12 schools.
Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott said the new changes are the most significant the school system has seen from state health officials.
Additionally, NCDHHS recommends students and staff no longer be required to stay home from school following a COVID-19 exposure, unless they have symptoms or test positive. Similar updates will be made to the ChildCareStrongNC Public Health Toolkit. Updates for both toolkits will go into effect Feb. 21.
"We are committed to ensuring North Carolinians have the guidance and information necessary to balance their risk during each stage of the pandemic and learn to live with COVID-19," said NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley. "Keeping kids in the classroom remains a top priority. As we have done throughout the pandemic, we evaluate which tools are most effective to protect students and staff. This is the right approach for this point in the pandemic and includes flexibility for local schools and health departments to use data to make informed decisions and respond to local conditions."
Building on lessons learned during the Omicron surge and throughout the pandemic, NCDHHS continues to emphasize public health tools that are most effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19. These tools, which are outlined in the toolkit guidance, include promoting getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing a mask while transmission rates are high, getting tested and staying home if sick.
"Our COVID-19 response is built on teamwork and trust between local officials, school nursing staff, child care staff and parents as we follow the science and use the best public health tools available to protect our children," said State Health Director and NCDHHS Chief Medical Officer Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, M.D. "When conditions change, we adapt our tools, prioritize what works and stay focused on our shared goal — keeping our children healthy and learning."
Contact tracing has been an important tool in slowing the spread of COVID-19, and it remains important in certain high-risk congregate settings. However, several factors at this stage of the pandemic have lessened the overall effectiveness of contact tracing in K-12 schools and the broader community. These factors include:
- Emergence of variants with shorter incubation periods and rapid transmission.
- People with infections are most contagious prior to symptom onset and during the first few days of illness.
- Larger number of asymptomatic and less severe cases due, in part, to more immunity from vaccination and past infection.
- Many infections are never identified by public health agencies because people with asymptomatic or mild cases may not get tested and due to the Increasing use of "over-the-counter" at-home tests.
- Widespread virus and low rates of case and contact identification limit effectiveness of contact tracing to reduce transmission.
Although exclusion from school is no longer recommended following an exposure, notification of potential exposure is recommended. The updated toolkit includes options for schools to notify potentially exposed students or staff when a COVID-19 case is identified in the school setting. Local schools and health departments may opt to continue contact tracing; NCDHHS has provided suggested strategies in the toolkit for schools to consider based on local conditions.
NCDHHS regularly updates the StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit to ensure local K-12 schools have the best tools available to reduce the risk of COVID-19 and keep students in the classroom while also providing flexibility for schools and local health departments to use local data to evaluate and respond to local conditions.
Watauga County Schools
Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott said he was not surprised by the changes as he said it is inevitable the "we move toward prevention and treatment strategies that reflect the eventual endemic nature of the disease."
Elliott said the changes are a response from data provided by school systems and the Duke ABC Science Collaborative about the effectiveness of quarantines with this specific variant of the virus.
"Strategies that might have been effective a year ago are not as effective right now, and we have to be prepared to adapt and change with what doctors and health experts tell us," Elliott said. "I have shared publicly for several months that our school data shows that most students placed into quarantine never develop the virus after a close contact exposure at school."
Of the more than 1,080 student positives this school year, only around 8 percent have been from close contacts at school. Elliott said of the roughly 220 students who have stayed at school through our Test to Stay program instead of being sent home to quarantine, only about 2 percent have tested positive.
"These new rules means that our nurses and school staff will shift their focus away from the intense work of contact tracing to instead focusing on students and staff who are symptomatic," Elliott said. "We will continue to offer tests to anyone who is symptomatic. We will also continue to notify parents and students when we know of a positive case in a classroom and will offer tests for any of those families who want tests."
Elliott said the changes also reduce the emphasis on masks as a criteria for quarantines, which is information the Watauga County Board of Education will consider in their monthly meetings when they decide on mask requirements.
"The board has stated for a few months now that they would be willing to reconsider the mask mandate when doing so would not result in more students being placed into quarantine or more students getting sick," Elliott said. "They also will take into consideration the current level of the virus in the community and balancing the various needs and concerns of all members of our school community."
However, Elliott pointed out that the new toolkit updates do not change the mask or isolation rules for students who are symptomatic or who test positive. Those students still have to stay home for at least five days and will still have to wear a mask for up to 10 days regardless of whether there is a mask mandate in place or not.
Elliott said the school system will continue to work with the community partners like Boone Drug, Samaritan's Purse, and the health department to make vaccines and boosters available to students and school employees. He said the school system has a large supply of high quality masks available for anyone who needs them.
"My goal all along has been to protect our students and staff, keep as many students as possible in school, and keep school activities as normal as possible for our students," Elliott said. "I think we have done a much better job of that than most places, and this is just one more step toward normal."
The toolkit can be found at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/media/164/open?mc_cid=7a457e5a0a&mc_eid=7eac49e07f.
