BOONE — On Aug. 18 the Boone Town Council voted to amend the town of Boone state of emergency associated with the COVID-19 pandemic to prohibit sidewalk obstructions that hinder the ability of pedestrians to maintain social distancing.
Effective as of noon on Aug. 21, “No person may cause an obstruction or use space upon a public sidewalk for commercial purposes unless such obstruction or use permits passing pedestrians to maintain at least six (6) feet clearance from other persons, including persons dining at outside tables, persons shopping sidewalk sales, and employees supervising sidewalk sales, so that proper social distancing can be maintained. For purposes of this provision, causing an obstruction upon a sidewalk or using space on a public sidewalk for commercial purposes shall include the use of sidewalk for outdoor dining, outdoor sales or any other commercial activity.”
This updated state of emergency order extends the clearance that must be maintained on public sidewalks from 4 feet to 6 feet and ensures that the town of Boone order matches existing orders that have been issued by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Visit www.townofboone.net to view a copy of the amended State of Emergency Declaration, or call Town Hall between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at 828-268-6200.
