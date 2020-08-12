CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has dramatically reworked the high school sports calendar in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, announcing that no practices for any sports will be held until Nov. 4, and high-contact sports such as football and wrestling will be moved to the spring.
"Last night the board of directors approved a framework we believe maximizes the opportunities for students in our membership to participate in athletics at some point during this school year, regardless of what plan is a school and/or school system operates," NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said in a statement on Wednesday, Aug. 12. “Please keep in mind that these proposed dates are dependent on COVID-19 conditions improving across N.C."
According to Tucker, the calendar was a collaborative effort between NCHSAA staff, the board of directors and various committees, such as the city and county Athletic Directors, Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and the Sports Ad Hoc Committee.
"We recognize that this is a lot of information to digest and drastically different from the way the sport calendar has been aligned for years in North Carolina," Tucker said. "However, as we mentioned many weeks ago, we will play again. In that mantra we believe, and it is in that spirit that we present this calendar. We believe that this is the best path forward to a safe return to the field."
High school football programs will now have to wait more than five months before playing their first regular-season contest. The first football practice can be held Feb. 8, with the first competition date no earlier than Feb. 26.
In addition to football's shift, the NCHSAA moved the boys' soccer season to begin in January, with girls' tennis and girls' golf moved from fall to spring and wrestling pushed from November to beginning its season next April.
The earliest sports seasons to begin will be for cross-country and volleyball, which can begin practices Nov. 4 for seasons slated to end Jan. 8.
"There is still much work to be done in regard to playoff formats, COVID-19-related rules modifications for numerous sports, securing potential playoff facilities and providing the safest possible regular season opportunities for student-athletes," Tucker explained. "We are committed to that work and will continue to lead and govern interscholastic athletic programs across this state that support and enrich the educational experience provided by our member schools in such a manner to maintain the standards of excellence that the NCHSAA has become known for."
This story is developing. Visit wataugademocrat.com for additional updates.
