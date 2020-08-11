RALEIGH — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced Thursday, Aug. 6, that it would be pushing back the start of fall sports to be in line with Gov. Roy Cooper’s extension of Phase 2.
Fall sports will not begin earlier than Friday, Sept. 11, the new expiration date for Phase 2, according to the NCHSAA.
“The NCHSAA staff and Board of Directors will review all available options, seek input from SMAC, DPI, a sports Ad Hoc Committee, and announce a calendar for playing sports during the upcoming school year. It is hoped that we can make this announcement prior to Aug. 17,” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said in a statement. “We want to play sports during this upcoming school year and are making plans to do so; however, the health and safety of all participants, including coaches and other essential staff, will be a priority as decisions and plans are made.”
While schools have been able to hold online meetings and in-person workouts under guidelines dictating social distancing and size limitations, teams have been unable to hold actual practices.
