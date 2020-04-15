This graph depicts the number of positive COVID-19 cases by date of collection, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as of April 15. The last 10 days are incomplete due to test results that have yet to be confirmed.
RALEIGH — COVID-19 cases in North Carolina rose to 5,381 as of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, according to the Raleigh News & Observer, and 132 people in the state have died with the virus.
The number of people who were hospitalized with the virus statewide rose from 418 on Tuesday to 431 on Wednesday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported at 11 a.m.
NCDHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported 637,716 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 10:30 p.m. April 15, with 30,826 reported deaths and 52,619 reported to have recovered from the virus.
A total of 67,827 tests had been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs as of April 15, according to NCDHHS.
Watauga County has eight positive tests among residents, plus a traveler who tested positive who is self-isolating in the county, according to AppHealthCare, the district health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties.
Caldwell County had 19 positive tests as of April 15, according to Caldwell County spokesperson Paige Counts, while Wilkes County had four reported cases and one death, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. Ashe County had four cases and Avery County had no reported cases.
As of April 15, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, an independent global health research center, was projecting that peak resource use will occur in North Carolina on April 17, and it is predicting that April 13 could have been the day with the most deaths. The projections assume full social distancing through May 2020. The IHME model is updated regularly as new data are available and is subject to change.
