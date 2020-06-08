RALEIGH — The state's governor and health secretary on Monday expressed concerns that North Carolina's COVID-19 trends are accelerating in the wrong direction, as June 8 marked the highest number of virus-related hospitalizations in the state at 739 and June 6 marked the highest number of new cases reported in one day, at 1,370.
N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen also said that the percent of tests that are positive statewide is now among the highest in the nation — the percentage has been fluctuating between 9 and 10 percent since June 3. Cohen said on June 5 that she received a call expressing concerns about North Carolina's numbers from Dr. Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
"I am concerned," Cohen said. "These trends moving in the wrong direction is a signal we need to take very seriously."
Cohen said the state will continue to ramp up testing and work closely with health departments on contact tracing for positive cases. In addition to anyone with COVID-19-like symptoms and anyone who is at high risk for severe illness, the state is urging the following groups of people to seek testing:
Anyone who has attended a mass gathering, including a protest;
Anyone who works in a setting at higher risk of exposure, such as a grocery store, restaurant, gas station or child care program;
People who live or work in high-risk settings such as long-term facilities, homeless shelters, correctional facilities or food processing facilities.
"We must remember that this virus is still out there and can be deadly," Gov. Roy Cooper said.
Following are updates on COVID-19 cases and test numbers in the U.S., North Carolina and in High Country counties. The following reports may differ from other sources due to the varied reporting times of multiple health agencies and other sources.
N.C. and U.S. Cases
Cases
Deaths
Hospitalized
Recovered
N.C.
35,624
1,032
739
23,653
U.S.
1,951,722
110,771
N/A
506,637
Sources of North Carolina data include the Raleigh News & Observer (June 8) and NCDHHS (June 8). The numbers reported by the newspaper and NCDHHS, including the NCDHHS interactive graphic below this article, may differ as the newspaper updates numbers throughout the day while NCDHHS updates numbers once daily. The number of hospitalized patients represents those currently hospitalized in reporting hospitals and is not a cumulative total of people hospitalized. The estimate of people who have recovered is provided by NCDHHS once per week, on Mondays, and is based on the estimated median recovery time for non-hospitalized cases and for hospitalized cases. U.S. data is from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine (June 8).
High Country Cases
Resident Cases
Active Cases
Recovered
Deaths
Watauga*
33
20
N/A
0
Ashe*
40
8
N/A
1
Avery
8
6
2
0
Caldwell
196
105
91
3
Wilkes
509
N/A
473
6
Johnson
22
6
16
0
Carter
19
0
18
1
Sources of case information in Watauga and surrounding counties include AppHealthCare (June 8), the Raleigh News & Observer (June 8), NCDHHS (June 8), Caldwell County Health Department (June 8), Wilkes Health (June 8) Toe River Health District (June 8) and Tennessee Department of Health (June 8). Not all counties report the same categories of data.
*According to AppHealthCare, four residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 thus far in Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties. AppHealthCare also reports that 34 people have tested positive in its three-county service area who are not residents of Watauga, Ashe or Alleghany counties. As of June 8, the health department is also currently monitoring 26 people in Watauga County, 34 people in Ashe and no people who reside outside of the three-county area due to those people being exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case. These individuals are currently in quarantine and monitoring their symptoms.
Testing Numbers
State/County
Tests Completed
N.C.
520,113
Watauga
844
Ashe
333
Avery
645
Caldwell
4,038
Wilkes
N/A
Johnson*
2,063
Carter*
1,903
The above testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include AppHealthCare (June 8), NCDHHS (June 8), Toe River Health District (June 8), Caldwell County Health Department (June 8) and Tennessee Department of Health (June 8). Wilkes Health is not reporting the number of tests completed.
*The Tennessee Department of Health totals include the sum of negative tests and confirmed cases for each county but might not reflect pending tests.
