BOONE — On April 15, the North Carolina General Assembly announced that the legislative session scheduled to take place on April 28 will take place at the reopened Legislative Building in Raleigh.
“This policy is to balance the need for legislators to return to Raleigh to carry out their constitutional duties with the health and safety of members and the general public, as well as to limit the spread of COVID-19 while opening for business,” said the General Assembly in its announcement.
The statement also noted that “this policy has been discussed and developed in collaboration with the N.C. Capitol Press Corps and public access advocacy organizations.”
Representatives from the High Country, Sen. Deanna Ballard (R-Blowing Rock) and Ray Russell (D-Boone), plan on attending the session beginning on April 28.
Russell said that the “quick three-day session from April 28-30” will revolve around representatives voting on matters that will potentially provide relief in regard to COVID-19.
Ballard said on April 16 that she and her office have “continued to operate as if the session was going to happen all along.”
“We were trying to figure out how we were going to make the session possible with the current orders put in place (by Gov. Roy Cooper),” she said, noting precautions such as temperature checks for each legislative member, staff and members of the media entering the building during the session.
Ballard said she has been working closely with her constituents since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to find out exactly what kind of support they’re in need of. This process has included “working across party lines,” according to Ballard, to support the community.
Both Ballard and Russell say that the short session at the end of April will be fairly straight-forward, revolving around some issues related to the pandemic “that cannot be addressed by executive order(s),” according to Russell.
“The bills are so noncontroversial that (some members) are being told to stay home,” Russell said, adding that the session will basically be made up of a “skeleton crew in order to vote.”
The topics will include matters such as health care, economic support and education.
Representatives will also be discussing relaxing certain laws, such as DMV inspections, Ballard said, and requiring notary publics to be physically present in order to sign legal documents like marriage licenses, according to Russell.
Additional funding for the state’s small businesses will also be evaluated as national funds allocated by the Paycheck Protection Program under the CARES Act ran out on April 16, said Russell.
Regarding education, representatives will discuss year-end testing and evaluations.
The General Assembly is tentatively planning for a full short session to take place during the summer, according to Russell, who added that it might take place between late July and early August.
Both representatives welcome constituent input of any kind and ask that community members reach out to them through their legislative offices. Ballard can be reached at Deanna.Ballard@ncleg.net or by calling (919) 733-5742. Russell can be reached at Ray.Russell@ncleg.net or by calling (919) 733-7727.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.