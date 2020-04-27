RALEIGH — North Carolina's confirmed COVID-19 cases are nearing the 10,000 mark, while more than 300 have died with the virus in the state.
The Raleigh News & Observer reported that 9,415 people have tested positive for the virus in North Carolina as of 9:30 p.m. Monday, April 27, and the newspaper reported 336 COVID-19-related deaths at that time.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 473 people were hospitalized with the virus as of 10:20 a.m. April 27. In its daily update of information on its website, NCDHHS does not currently provide a count of people who have recovered.
In the U.S., the number of confirmed cases is nearing the 1 million mark, with 968,203 positive tests nationwide as of 12:45 p.m. April 27, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. The university reported that 54,938 people had died with the virus in the U.S., while 107,226 had reportedly recovered.
In states surrounding North Carolina — which had the 20th highest total of confirmed cases among U.S. states — at 12:45 p.m. April 27, Georgia had reported 23,481 cases, Virginia had reported 13,538 cases, Tennessee had reported 9,667 cases and South Carolina had reported 5,498, according to Johns Hopkins. Florida had reported 32,139 cases.
According to NCDHHS, 109,920 tests had been conducted in North Carolina as of April 27 — putting the state at 15th in the U.S. in number of tests conducted, according to Johns Hopkins. Florida had tested 344,613, Tennessee had tested 148,221, Georgia had tested 123,303 and South Carolina had tested 50,761.
As of April 27, AppHealthCare, the health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties, reported that it had collected a total of 81 tests and outside agencies had collected 227 tests in Watauga County to date.
Eight county residents and one non-county resident have tested positive for the virus in Watauga, according to AppHealthCare. The most recent case was announced on April 13 and was said to be a county resident who was isolating outside of the state. AppHealthCare spokesperson Melissa Bracey said that as of April 22, the department was not aware that any of those patients were severely ill, and none have required hospitalization.
Caldwell County leads surrounding counties in numbers of confirmed cases with 31 as of April 27, while Wilkes has reported 21 cases and one death, Ashe has reported four cases and Avery has reported no positive tests, according to the News & Observer. In Tennessee, Johnson County has two confirmed cases and Carter County has 12 confirmed cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
