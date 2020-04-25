RALEIGH — Confirmed cases of COVID-19 totaled 8,623 in North Carolina as of noon on Saturday, April 25, and the death toll is 289, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The number of people hospitalized because of the virus in North Carolina, on April 25 as of 11 a.m., was 456. In its daily update of information on its website, NCDHHS does not currently provide a count of people who have recovered.
In the U.S., 925,551 people had been diagnosed with the virus, with 53,100 deaths linked to the virus and 99,609 people who had recovered from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine on April 25.
The number of tests that had been conducted statewide by the State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs was 105,265 tests, according to the NCDHHS on April 25. As of April 24, AppHealthCare, the health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties, reported that it had collected a total of 79 tests and outside agencies had collected 217 tests in Watauga County to date.
Eight county residents and one non-county resident have tested positive for the virus in Watauga, according to AppHealthCare. The most recent case was announced on April 13 and was said to be a county resident who was isolating outside of the state. AppHealthCare spokesperson Melissa Bracey said that as of April 22, the department was not aware that any of those patients were severely ill, and none have required hospitalization.
Caldwell County leads surrounding counties in numbers of confirmed cases with 30 as of April 25, while Wilkes has reported 18 cases and one death, Ashe has reported four cases and Avery has reported no positive tests, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. In Tennessee, Johnson County has two confirmed cases and Carter County has seven confirmed cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
