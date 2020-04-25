Boone, NC (28607)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 54F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.