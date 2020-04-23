DHHS logo

RALEIGH — North Carolina's COVID-19 confirmed case count rose to 7,821 as of 10:50 p.m. Thursday, April 23, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. The newspaper reported that 278 people have died with the virus statewide.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 486 people were hospitalized with the virus as of 11 a.m. April 23. In the information updated daily on its website, NCDHHS has not been providing a count of persons statewide who have recovered from the virus.

The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by NCDHHS.

Nationwide, 868,945 people had tested positive with the virus, with 49,861 deaths linked to the virus and 80,174 people who had reportedly recovered from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine as of 10:50 p.m. on April 23.

NCDHHS reported on April 23 that 96,185 tests for COVID-19 had been conducted statewide by the State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs. As of April 23, AppHealthCare, the health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties, reported that to date, it had collected a total of 79 tests and outside agencies had collected 213 tests in Watauga County.

Eight county residents and one traveler have tested positive for the virus in Watauga, according to AppHealthCare. The most recent confirmed case was announced on April 13 and was said to be a county resident who was isolating outside of the state. AppHealthCare spokesperson Melissa Bracey said that as of April 22, the department was not aware that any of those patients were severely ill, and none have required hospitalization.

Caldwell County leads surrounding counties in numbers of confirmed cases with 26 as of April 23, while Wilkes has reported eight cases and one death, Ashe has reported four cases and Avery has reported no positive tests, according to the News & Observer. In Tennessee, Johnson County has two confirmed cases and Carter County has six confirmed cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

N.C. Executive Orders

  • Stay at home except to go out for an essential job, food, medicine, outdoor exercise or to help someone.
  • Stay at least 6 feet away from other people.
  • No gatherings of 10 people or more.
  • N.C. public schools are closed through May 15.
  • Dine-in services at restaurants are banned; businesses such as gyms, movie theaters, hair and nail salons, bowling alleys and others are ordered closed.
  • The number of people in a retail store cannot exceed 20 percent of the store's fire-code capacity, or five people for every 1,000 square feet.

Watauga County Orders

  • All residents and non-residents of Watauga County arriving for overnight stays are ordered to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days or 7 days after symptoms have resolved, whichever is longer, if arrival was preceded by an overnight stay outside the county.
  • All lodging, short-term rentals and other fee-based overnight accommodations for a period of less than 30 days are prohibited.
  • Watauga County playgrounds, recreational courts and picnic shelters are closed until further notice.

How to Protect Yourself & Others

  • Practice social distancing: avoiding gatherings, keep 6 feet or more away from others and remain at home as much as possible.
  • Frequent hand washing for 20 seconds.
  • Stay home when you’re sick.
  • Keep distance from others who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Clean and disinfect high touch surfaces in common areas like doorknobs, remotes, light switches, tables and handles.
  • People at high risk should stay home to the greatest extent possible.
  • Wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

People at high risk include anyone who:

  • Is 65 years of age or older
  • Lives in a nursing home or long-term care facility
  • Has a high-risk condition that includes: Chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma; Heart disease with complications; Compromised immune system; Severe obesity - body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher; or Other underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, such as diabetes, renal failure or liver disease

If You Are Sick

  • Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
  • If you become ill, call your health care provider or call AppHealthCare to speak with a public health staff member before going to your provider or the emergency room.
  • N.C. DHHS currently recommends that “most people do not need testing for COVID-19. If you are sick and unsure if you should get tested, please call your health care provider.”

Sources: Office of Gov. Roy Cooper, Watauga County, N.C. DHHS, AppHealthCare

More Information

  • Centers for Disease Control: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
  • NCDHHS: ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus
  • NC COVID-19 Response: nc.gov/covid19
  • AppHealthCare: www.apphealthcare.com or call (828) 264-4995
  • Appalachian Regional Healthcare System: apprhs.org/COVID19
  • Toll-free hotline for non-emergency questions: 1-866-462-3821 or visit www.ncpoisoncontrol.org and select “chat.”

