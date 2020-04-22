RALEIGH — North Carolina's COVID-19 confirmed case count rose to 7,515 as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. The newspaper reported that 266 people have died with the virus statewide.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 434 people were hospitalized with the virus as of 11 a.m. April 22, up from 427 on Tuesday. In the information updated daily on its website, NCDHHS has not been providing a count of persons statewide who have recovered from the virus.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by NCDHHS.
Nationwide, 840,476 people had tested positive with the virus, with 46,611 deaths linked to the virus and 77,956 people who had reportedly recovered from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine as of 9:30 p.m. on April 22.
NCDHHS reported on April 22 that 90,336 tests for COVID-19 had been conducted statewide by the State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs. As of April 22, AppHealthCare, the health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties, reported that to date, it had collected a total of 79 tests and outside agencies had collected 205 tests in Watauga County.
Eight county residents and one traveler have tested positive for the virus in Watauga, according to AppHealthCare. The most recent confirmed case was announced on April 13 and was said to be a county resident who was isolating outside of the state. Jennifer Greene, AppHealthCare health director, said on April 7 that most of the confirmed COVID-19 patients in Watauga County had improved and were out of their isolation period or nearly out of their isolation period at that time.
Caldwell County leads surrounding counties in numbers of confirmed cases with 23 as of April 22, while Wilkes has reported five cases and one death, Ashe has reported four cases and Avery has reported no positive tests, according to the News & Observer. In Tennessee, Johnson County has two confirmed cases and Carter County has five confirmed cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
