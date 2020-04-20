This graph depicts the number of positive COVID-19 cases by date of collection, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as of April 20. The last 10 days are incomplete due to test results that have yet to be confirmed.
RALEIGH — The number of COVID-19-related deaths in North Carolina rose to 210 as of 9:45 p.m. on Monday, April 20, the Raleigh News & Observer reported. The newspaper reported 6,867 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state at that time.
In its daily update at 10:35 a.m., the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,764 confirmed cases in North Carolina. The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by NCDHHS.
NCDHHS reported that 373 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Monday, down from 465 on Sunday.
Nationwide, 784,599 people had tested positive with the virus, with 42,138 deaths linked to the virus and 72,522 people who have reportedly recovered from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine as of 9:45 p.m. on Monday, April 20.
NCDHHS reported on April 20 that 79,484 tests for COVID-19 had been conducted statewide by the State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs. As of April 20, AppHealthCare, the health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties, reported that to date, it had collected a total of 77 tests and outside agencies had collected 200 tests in Watauga County.
Eight residents and one traveler have tested positive for the virus in Watauga, according to AppHealthCare. Caldwell County leads surrounding counties in numbers of confirmed cases with 23 as of April 20, while Wilkes has reported four cases and one death, Ashe has reported four cases and Avery has reported no positive tests, according to the News & Observer. In Tennessee, Johnson County has two confirmed cases and Carter County has five confirmed cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
