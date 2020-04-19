RALEIGH — Positive tests for COVID-19 in North Carolina rose to 6,493 and 465 people were hospitalized with the virus as of 11 a.m. Sunday, April 19, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The Raleigh News & Observer reported that 185 people have died with the virus statewide as of noon on Sunday.
NCDHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
A total of 78,772 tests had been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs as of April 19, according to NCDHHS.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported 735,366 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of noon April 19, with 39,095 reported deaths and 66,854 reported to have recovered from the virus.
Watauga County has eight positive tests among residents, plus a traveler who tested positive who self-isolated in the county, according to AppHealthCare, the district health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties.
Caldwell County had 23 positive tests as of April 19, while Wilkes County had four reported cases and one death, according to the News & Observer. Ashe County had four cases and Avery County had no reported cases.
