RALEIGH — On Monday and Thursday of this week, the highest and second highest numbers of COVID-19-related deaths on any single day, respectively, were reported in North Carolina, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.
The newspaper reports that 24 deaths were reported on Monday, April 13, and 23 deaths were reported on Thursday, April 16.
COVID-19 cases in North Carolina rose to 6,039 as of the same time Friday, according to the News & Observer, and cumulatively, 172 people in the state have died with the virus.
After several days of increases, the number of people who were hospitalized with the virus statewide decreased from 452 on Thursday to 429 on Friday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported at 11 a.m. Friday.
NCDHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported 701,475 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 11 p.m. April 17, with 36,997 reported deaths and 59,434 reported to have recovered from the virus.
A total of 72,981 tests had been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs as of April 17, according to NCDHHS.
Watauga County has eight positive tests among residents, plus a traveler who tested positive who self-isolated in the county, according to AppHealthCare, the district health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties.
Caldwell County had 22 positive tests as of April 17, while Wilkes County had four reported cases and one death, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. Ashe County had four cases and Avery County had no reported cases.
