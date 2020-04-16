RALEIGH — COVID-19 cases in North Carolina rose to 5,608 as of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16, according to the Raleigh News & Observer, and 148 people in the state have died with the virus.
The number of people who were hospitalized with the virus statewide rose from 431 on Wednesday to 452 on Thursday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported at 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
NCDHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported 640,291 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 12:50 p.m. April 16, with 31,015 reported deaths and 52,772 reported to have recovered from the virus.
A total of 70,917 tests had been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs as of April 16, according to NCDHHS.
Watauga County has eight positive tests among residents, plus a traveler who tested positive who self-isolated in the county, according to AppHealthCare, the district health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties.
Caldwell County had 19 positive tests as of April 16, while Wilkes County had four reported cases and one death, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. Ashe County had four cases and Avery County had no reported cases.
As of April 16, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, an independent global health research center, was projecting that peak resource use will occur in North Carolina on April 17, and it is predicting that April 13 could have been the day with the most deaths. The projections assume full social distancing through May 2020. The IHME model is updated regularly as new data are available and is subject to change.
