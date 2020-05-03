NCDHHS debuted a new map on May 1 representing confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code. However, the department said that to protect patient privacy, it would not include zip codes with fewer than 500 people or in which there have been fewer than five cases.
RALEIGH — North Carolina's positive COVID-19 case count was at 11,771 as of 10:10 p.m. Sunday, May 3, the Raleigh News & Observer reported.
The newspaper reported that 434 COVID-19-related deaths have occurred in the state. The numbers of cases and deaths reported by the News & Observer are often slightly higher than those reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services; the newspaper is updating numbers reported by health departments throughout the day, while NCDHHS updates numbers once per day.
NCDHHS reported that 475 people were hospitalized with the virus as of 11 a.m. May 3. In its daily update of information on its website, NCDHHS does not currently provide a count of people who have recovered.
In the U.S., 1,157,945 positive tests have been reported nationwide as of 10:10 p.m. May 3, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. The university reported that 67,680 people had died with the virus in the U.S., while 180,152 had reportedly recovered.
Nine Watauga County residents and one traveler in the county have tested positive for the virus in Watauga, according to AppHealthCare.
Wilkes County leads surrounding counties in numbers of confirmed cases with 92 cases and one death as of May 3, while Caldwell County has reported 36 cases, Ashe has reported five cases and Avery has reported no positive tests, according to the News & Observer. In Tennessee, Johnson County has three confirmed cases and Carter County has 14 confirmed cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
According to NCDHHS, 143,835 tests had been conducted in North Carolina as of May 3 — putting the state at 15th in the U.S. in numbers of tests conducted, according to Johns Hopkins.
As of May 1, AppHealthCare, the health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties, reported that it had collected a total of 85 tests and outside agencies had collected 237 tests in Watauga County to date.
