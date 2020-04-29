RALEIGH — Statewide, more than 10,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina, and more than 500 are currently hospitalized with the virus.
The Raleigh News & Observer reported that 10,092 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in North Carolina as of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, and the newspaper reported 379 COVID-19-related deaths at that time.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 551 people were hospitalized with the virus as of 11 a.m. April 29. In its daily update of information on its website, NCDHHS does not currently provide a count of people who have recovered.
In the U.S., the number of confirmed cases has surpassed the 1 million mark, with 1,023,304 positive tests nationwide as of 1:45 p.m. April 29, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. The university reported that 58,965 people had died with the virus in the U.S., while 116,133 had reportedly recovered.
According to NCDHHS, 118,440 tests had been conducted in North Carolina as of April 29 — putting the state at 15th in the U.S. in numbers of tests conducted, according to Johns Hopkins.
As of April 28, AppHealthCare, the health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties, reported that it had collected a total of 83 tests and outside agencies had collected 227 tests in Watauga County to date.
Eight county residents and one non-county resident have tested positive for the virus in Watauga, according to AppHealthCare. The most recent case was announced on April 13 and was said to be a county resident who was isolating outside of the state. AppHealthCare spokesperson Melissa Bracey said that as of April 22, the department was not aware that any of those patients were severely ill, and none have required hospitalization.
Caldwell County leads surrounding counties in numbers of confirmed cases with 33 as of April 29, while Wilkes has reported 26 cases and one death, Ashe has reported four cases and Avery has reported no positive tests, according to the News & Observer. In Tennessee, Johnson County has three confirmed cases and Carter County has 12 confirmed cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
