RALEIGH — Increasing by 47 people from the day before, North Carolina has a total of 184 positive COVID-19 cases as of 10:30 a.m. on March 21, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
This number includes cases from 35 counties, which includes seven additional counties with new cases from the previous day. As of March 18, Watauga had two confirmed cases.
A total of 5,276 people had been tested in NC for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. on March 21, according to DHHS. Melissa Bracey, the director of communication and compliance for AppHealthCare, confirmed that five tests had been conducted in Watauga the day of Friday, March 20.
On the morning of March 20, the district health department reported that it had administered 53 COVID-19 tests to date. In addition, Bracey stated that outside agencies had reported to AppHealthCare that they had conducted 60 tests in Watauga by around 5 p.m. on March 20.
Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported 19,624 confirmed cases in the United States as of 11:20 a.m. on March 21. Of this number, 260 people had died who were confirmed to have COVID-19 and 147 had recovered.
