BOONE — The Mountain Valley Speedway sent a message via Facebook to its fans that open practice and inspection scheduled for March 21 has been canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Mountain Valley Speedway is closely following the continuing development of the COVID-19 outbreak as we prepare for the 2020 racing season,” the statement began.
“We will be monitoring North Carolina State and Watauga County guidelines (concerning COVID-19) when it comes to mass gatherings and social distancing. The safety of our staff, drivers, fans and their families is our foremost concern as well as the safety of our community.
“In light of the current situation we have canceled open practice/inspection scheduled March 21. This is an ever-changing situation that doesn't care who or where you are and if you're in the stands or the pit area. In the best interest of everyone involved, we have made this decision.
“Follow our website and social media outlets for up-to-date information,” the statement concluded.
