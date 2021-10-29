WATAUGA — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 to include children 5 through 11 years of age on Oct. 29.
The authorization was based on the FDA’s thorough and transparent evaluation of the data that included input from independent advisory committee experts who overwhelmingly voted in favor of making the vaccine available to children in this age group, according to the FDA.
“As a mother and a physician, I know that parents, caregivers, school staff and children have been waiting for today’s authorization. Vaccinating younger children against COVID-19 will bring us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock. “Our comprehensive and rigorous evaluation of the data pertaining to the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness should help assure parents and guardians that this vaccine meets our high standards.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet next week to discuss further clinical recommendations.
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age is administered as a two-dose primary series, three weeks apart, but is a lower dose (10 micrograms) than that used for individuals 12 years of age and older (30 micrograms).
Dr. Scott St. Clair is a pediatrician at Blue Ridge Pediatric Adolescent Medicine in Boone. He earned his MD from the Medical College of Georgia and was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. He completed his pediatric residency at the Children’s Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he was voted most outstanding senior resident, according to his biography.
"I realize that making choices about your children's health is difficult," Dr. St. Clair said. "However, the vaccine will protect kids and their families and allow schools and community life to get back to normal. I have not hesitated to get my older kids vaccinated and would certainly give this to my own child if they were in this age range."
With the EUA granted for the Pfizer vaccine among children 5-11 years old, Dr. St. Clair answered questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine and children.
Should a 5- to 11-year old get the vaccine?
Assuming the CDC recommends this vaccine next week, I will certainly recommend this vaccine to my patients. First, the vaccine provides excellent protection against COVID (over 90 percent). While children have not gotten as sick as adults during the pandemic, that is not universally true. During this delta wave, about 1 percent of pediatric cases led to hospitalization and studies are now showing that upwards of 5-10 percent of children may suffer from "Long COVID" (chronic symptoms for many months). Second, a vaccinated child helps protect everyone around them — family, teachers, students, church members, coaches and teammates. Third, it will allow school and other activities to move back toward normal. Being vaccinated will keep kids from missing school due to a close contact exposure. This will keep our schools moving forward with minimal disruptions.
Is the vaccine the same one that adults/teens get or is it different?
The pediatric dose is one-third the adult dose. It will be given in a two-dose series with 21 days between doses. The dosage difference reflects the difference in immune systems between a child (5-11 years old) and a pre-teen/teenager (12-17 year olds). The younger immune system provides a strong immune response to the smaller pediatric dose.
Should a soon to be 12-year-old just wait a few more weeks or get the different dosage?
If you have an 11-year-old, I would get the pediatric dose now rather than waiting to get the larger dose as a 12-year-old.
What are some side effects this age group could have when getting the vaccine?
The side effects for the pediatric dose were less than that for adult doses. The most common side effects were pain at the injection site, fatigue and headache. The rate of fever was only about 3 percent. There were not serious side effects noted in the pediatric studies.
What would you tell a parent who is unsure whether or not to get their child the vaccine?
With the more recent delta wave of the pandemic, everyone, including children, will either get COVID or get the vaccine. It will be much better for your child to take the vaccine than deal with the effects of the COVID-19 disease.
Are you glad, as a pediatrician, that the vaccine is available for this age group now?
Absolutely. The pandemic has taken a toll on kids and their families. The vaccine is way for everyone, especially kids, to move on with their lives but in a way that keeps them safe and healthy.
Some kids this age are afraid of needles, what would you tell them as well as their parents when talking about getting the vaccine?
The "pinch" will only last for about one second! Then, go get a treat to celebrate!
According to the FDA, U.S., COVID-19 cases in children 5 through 11 years of age make up 39 percent of cases in individuals younger than 18 years of age. According to the CDC, approximately 8,300 COVID-19 cases in children 5 through 11 years of age resulted in hospitalization. As of Oct. 17, 691 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in the U.S. in individuals less than 18 years of age, with 146 deaths in the 5 through 11 years age group.
Key points for parents and caregivers from the FDA:
- Effectiveness: Immune responses of children 5 through 11 years of age were comparable to those of individuals 16 through 25 years of age. In that study, the vaccine was 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children 5 through 11.
- Safety: The vaccine’s safety was studied in approximately 3,100 children age 5 through 11 who received the vaccine and no serious side effects have been detected in the ongoing study.
FDA Evaluation of Available Effectiveness Data
According to the FDA, the effectiveness data to support the EUA in children down to 5 years of age is based on an ongoing randomized, placebo-controlled study that has enrolled approximately 4,700 children 5 through 11 years of age. The study is being conducted in the U.S., Finland, Poland and Spain. Children in the vaccine group received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine containing 10 micrograms of messenger RNA per dose. The FDA analyzed data that compared the immune response of 264 participants from this study to 253 participants 16 through 25 years of age who had two higher doses of the vaccine in a previous study which determined the vaccine to be effective in preventing COVID-19. The immune responses of the younger age participants were comparable to the older participants.
The FDA also conducted a preliminary analysis of cases of COVID-19 occurring seven days after the second dose. In this analysis, among participants without evidence of prior infection with SARS-CoV-2, 3 cases of COVID-19 occurred among 1,305 vaccine recipients and 16 cases of COVID-19 occurred among 663 placebo recipients; the vaccine was 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19, according to the FDA.
FDA Evaluation of Available Safety Data
The available safety data to support the EUA include more than 4,600 participants (3,100 vaccine, 1,538 placebo) ages 5 through 11 years enrolled in the ongoing study. In this trial, a total of 1,444 vaccine recipients were followed for safety for at least 2 months after the second dose, according to the FDA.
Commonly reported side effects in the clinical trial included injection site pain (sore arm), redness and swelling, fatigue, headache, muscle and/or joint pain, chills, fever, swollen lymph nodes, nausea and decreased appetite. More children reported side effects after the second dose than after the first dose. Side effects were generally mild to moderate in severity and occurred within two days after vaccination, and most went away within one to two days, according to the FDA.
The FDA and CDC safety surveillance systems have previously identified increased risks of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of tissue surrounding the heart) following vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, particularly following the second dose, and with the observed risk highest in males 12 through 17 years of age. Therefore, the FDA conducted its own benefit-risk assessment using modelling to predict how many symptomatic COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, intensive care unit (ICU) admissions and deaths from COVID-19 the vaccine in children 5 through 11 years of age would prevent versus the number of potential myocarditis cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths that the vaccine might cause. The FDA’s model predicts that overall, the benefits of the vaccine would outweigh its risks in children 5 through 11 years of age, according to the FDA.
Ongoing Safety Monitoring
According to the FDA, Pfizer Inc. has updated its safety monitoring plan to include evaluation of myocarditis, pericarditis and other events of interest in children 5 through 11 years of age. In addition, the FDA and the CDC have several systems in place to continually monitor COVID-19 vaccine safety and allow for the rapid detection and investigation of potential safety problems.
It is mandatory for Pfizer Inc. and vaccination providers to report to any serious adverse events, cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome and cases of COVID-19 that result in hospitalization or death in vaccinated individuals. It is also mandatory for vaccination providers to report all vaccine administration errors to VAERS for which they become aware and for Pfizer Inc. to include a summary and analysis of all identified vaccine administration errors in monthly safety reports to the FDA.
Data Supports New Vaccine Formulation to Improve Stability and Storage Conditions
The FDA today also authorized a manufacturing change for the vaccine to include a formulation that uses a different buffer; buffers help maintain a vaccine’s pH (a measure of how acidic or alkaline a solution is) and stability. This new formulation is more stable at refrigerated temperatures for longer periods of time, permitting greater flexibility for vaccination providers, according to the FDA.
According to the FDA, the new formulation of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. contains Tris buffer, a commonly used buffer in a variety of other FDA-approved vaccines and other biologics, including products for use in children. The FDA evaluated manufacturing data to support the use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine containing Tris buffer and concluded it does not present safety or effectiveness concerns.
