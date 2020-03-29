RALEIGH — The Raleigh News & Observer reported that 1,047 people in North Carolina have tested positive for COVID-19 as of 10:45 a.m. Sunday, March 29.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 1,040 people had tested positive for COVID-19, and 91 people were hospitalized due to the virus as of 10:35 a.m. Sunday, March 29.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS.
DHHS officials have acknowledged that the case counts don’t fully represent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state. County and state health departments said last week that they were prioritizing people with urgent medical needs and health care workers for testing.
Five people with COVID-19 have died in North Carolina as of March 29, according to the newspaper, including residents from Cabarrus, Harnett, Johnston and Rowan counties and a Virginia resident traveling in the state.
DHHS reported that as of March 29, with 70 percent of the state's hospitals reporting, 691 intensive care unit (ICU) beds were available out of 3,223 total beds. For inpatient beds, 5,726 out of 14,594 total beds were available.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported 124,763 COVID-19 cases in the U.S. as of 10:45 a.m. March 29, with 2,191 deaths related to the virus and 2,612 people reported to have recovered.
As of March 29, N.C. DHHS reported that 18,945 tests had been conducted by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.
AppHealthCare, the public health department serving Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties, reported the fifth positive test result in Watauga County on March 27. The health department Appalachian State University confirmed a day later that the fifth case was an Appalachian State student living off campus in Watauga County who had traveled overseas, self-quarantined since returning and had not been to campus since March 4.
No positive test results have been reported in Ashe and Avery counties.
AppHealthCare reported that it had collected 67 tests in Watauga County as of March 27, while outside agencies had reported a total of 140 tests in the county. In Ashe County, the health department had collected four tests by March 27, while outside agencies had collected a total of 25 tests to date for the county. The Toe River Health District reported on March 27 the department had conducted 42 tests in Avery County, with 24 coming back negative and 18 pending.
MORE INFORMATION
- Centers for Disease Control: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
- NCDHHS: ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus
- AppHealthCare: www.apphealthcare.com
- Appalachian Regional Healthcare System: apprhs.org/COVID19
