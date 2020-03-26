BOONE — Due to the growing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases occurring across the state, Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina will no longer offer one night of services for individuals who are from outside its designated seven-county service area — Watauga, Ashe, Avery, Wilkes, Alleghany, Mitchell and Yancey — unless they are fleeing domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking.
“This decision was not made lightly,” Executive Director Tina B. Krause said in a statement. “But in an effort to help protect the environment of this facility and our community as a whole during this pandemic, we felt it necessary.”
Normally, persons that arrive at Hospitality House from outside the Northwest North Carolina region are eligible for one night of shelter, meals, a hot shower, laundry facilities, private locker, public phone, computer/internet access and the option of a Sunway Charter bus pass to an available shelter the following day.
The agency will continue to offer takeout meals, to be eaten outside, and a bus pass, if available, within Sunway Charter range for these individuals. Anyone not interested in a bus pass and without the means to sleep elsewhere will be offered a tent and sleeping bag.
Krause noted, “I want to reiterate that this decision does not affect individuals and families experiencing homelessness in our Northwest Continuum of Care (CoC) region of Ashe, Wilkes, Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey and Alleghany counties. We remain steadfast in our mission, with dedicated staff working round the clock to ensure that the High Country population living in homelessness, hunger and poverty receive all available resources that we are able to provide.”
For the latest updates, visit the dedicated web page HospHouse.org/covid19 and follow the shelter and crisis agency on social media: Facebook / Instagram: @hosphouse; Twitter @HospHouseNWNC.
