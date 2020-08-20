Harvard County Risk Map Aug. 20

County COVID-19 risk levels calculated by the Harvard Global Health Institute based on Aug. 18 data range from Yellow to Red. The risk levels are calculated based on a 7-day rolling average of the daily new cases per 100,000 people. The risk levels are Green (<1 daily new case per 100,000), Yellow (1<10 daily new cases per 100,000), Orange (10<25 daily new cases per 100,000) and Red (>25 daily new cases per 100,000).

 Harvard Global Health Institute map modified by Anna Oakes

Following are updates on COVID-19 cases and test numbers in the U.S., North Carolina and in High Country counties. The following reports may differ from other sources due to the varied reporting times of multiple health agencies and other sources. (Mobile users: Swipe left on the tables to view all columns.)

N.C. and U.S. Cases

North Carolina data comes from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (Aug. 20). The number of hospitalized patients represents those currently hospitalized in reporting hospitals and is not a cumulative total of people hospitalized. The estimate of people who have recovered is provided by NCDHHS once per week and is based on the estimated median recovery time for non-hospitalized cases and for hospitalized cases. U.S. data is from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine (Aug. 20). The daily new cases per 100,000 people is a 7-day rolling average and comes from the Harvard Global Health Institute (Aug. 18), which calculates four risk levels: Green (<1 daily new case per 100,000), Yellow (1<10 daily new cases per 100,000), Orange (10<25 daily new cases per 100,000) and Red (>25 daily new cases per 100,000).

- Cases Deaths Hospitalized Recovered Daily New Cases Per 100K People
N.C. 149,904 2.465 1,023 127,749 13.8 (Risk Level: Orange)
U.S. 5,565,928 174,051 N/A 1,925,049 15 (Risk Level: Orange)

High Country Cases

Sources of case information in Watauga and surrounding counties include AppHealthCare (Aug. 20), Toe River Health District (Aug. 20), Caldwell County Health Department (Aug. 20), NCDHHS (Aug. 20) and Tennessee Department of Health (Aug. 20). Not all counties report the same categories of data. The daily new cases per 100,000 people is a 7-day rolling average and comes from the Harvard Global Health Institute (Aug. 18), which calculates four risk levels: Green (<1 daily new case per 100,000), Yellow (1<10 daily new cases per 100,000), Orange (10<25 daily new cases per 100,000) and Red (>25 daily new cases per 100,000).

- Resident Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Daily New Cases Per 100K People
Watauga 426 103 N/A 0 13.7 (Risk Level: Orange)
Ashe 179 23 N/A 1 5.3 (Risk Level: Yellow)
Avery 141 18 123 0 12.2 (Risk Level: Orange)
Caldwell 1,345 599 728 18 12.9 (Risk Level: Orange)
Wilkes 945 N/A N/A 19 16.1 (Risk Level: Orange)
Carter 688 507 172 9 29.4 (Risk Level: Red)
Johnson 366 299 66 1 52.2 (Risk Level: Red)

AppHealthCare District (Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany)*

As of Aug. 20, AppHealthCare is also currently monitoring 126 people in Watauga County, 43 people in Ashe and 11 people who reside outside of the three-county area due to those people being exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case. These individuals are currently in quarantine and monitoring their symptoms.

*Hospitalizations and non-resident cases are cumulative totals updated Aug. 20, and not all are active.

Residents Hospitalized Positive Tests Among Non-County Residents
24 60

Appalachian State

Appalachian State is reporting all cases among students, employees and subcontractors, regardless of where the cases are located, if they can be confirmed with public health officials. The “employees” category includes both faculty and staff. The “subcontractors” category indicates individuals working on campus construction projects who are employed by private construction companies, rather than the university. Numbers updated Aug. 20.

- Total Cases Active Cases
Students 119 50
Employees 22 5
Subcontractors 41 0

Testing

The above testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include AppHealthCare (as of Aug. 8), NCDHHS (Aug. 20), Caldwell County Health Department (Aug. 20), Toe River Health District (Aug. 9) and Tennessee Department of Health (Aug. 20). AppHealthCare is reporting test numbers once per week. Wilkes Health is not reporting the number of tests completed.

The percent positive is reported by NCDHHS and represents the average percent of tests that are positive during the last two weeks. Counties with fewer than an average of 50 daily tests for the two weeks are not shown because there are not enough electronically reported tests in that county to provide a reliable percent positive calculation. The percent positive may fluctuate substantially as there are a smaller number of tests than the state percent positive. All data are preliminary and subject to change.

State/County Total Tests Completed % Positive (14-day average)
N.C. 2,003,307 8%
Watauga 7,262 5%
Ashe 3,985 3%
Avery 2,139 N/A
Caldwell 17,816 5%
Wilkes N/A 9%
Carter 11,152 N/A
Johnson 4,727 N/A

