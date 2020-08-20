County COVID-19 risk levels calculated by the Harvard Global Health Institute based on Aug. 18 data range from Yellow to Red. The risk levels are calculated based on a 7-day rolling average of the daily new cases per 100,000 people. The risk levels are Green (<1 daily new case per 100,000), Yellow (1<10 daily new cases per 100,000), Orange (10<25 daily new cases per 100,000) and Red (>25 daily new cases per 100,000).
Harvard Global Health Institute map modified by Anna Oakes
Following are updates on COVID-19 cases and test numbers in the U.S., North Carolina and in High Country counties. The following reports may differ from other sources due to the varied reporting times of multiple health agencies and other sources. (Mobile users: Swipe left on the tables to view all columns.)
N.C. and U.S. Cases
North Carolina data comes from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (Aug. 20). The number of hospitalized patients represents those currently hospitalized in reporting hospitals and is not a cumulative total of people hospitalized. The estimate of people who have recovered is provided by NCDHHS once per week and is based on the estimated median recovery time for non-hospitalized cases and for hospitalized cases. U.S. data is from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine (Aug. 20). The daily new cases per 100,000 people is a 7-day rolling average and comes from the Harvard Global Health Institute (Aug. 18), which calculates four risk levels: Green (<1 daily new case per 100,000), Yellow (1<10 daily new cases per 100,000), Orange (10<25 daily new cases per 100,000) and Red (>25 daily new cases per 100,000).
-
Cases
Deaths
Hospitalized
Recovered
Daily New Cases Per 100K People
N.C.
149,904
2.465
1,023
127,749
13.8 (Risk Level: Orange)
U.S.
5,565,928
174,051
N/A
1,925,049
15 (Risk Level: Orange)
High Country Cases
Sources of case information in Watauga and surrounding counties include AppHealthCare (Aug. 20), Toe River Health District (Aug. 20), Caldwell County Health Department (Aug. 20), NCDHHS (Aug. 20) and Tennessee Department of Health (Aug. 20). Not all counties report the same categories of data. The daily new cases per 100,000 people is a 7-day rolling average and comes from the Harvard Global Health Institute (Aug. 18), which calculates four risk levels: Green (<1 daily new case per 100,000), Yellow (1<10 daily new cases per 100,000), Orange (10<25 daily new cases per 100,000) and Red (>25 daily new cases per 100,000).
-
Resident Cases
Active Cases
Recovered
Deaths
Daily New Cases Per 100K People
Watauga
426
103
N/A
0
13.7 (Risk Level: Orange)
Ashe
179
23
N/A
1
5.3 (Risk Level: Yellow)
Avery
141
18
123
0
12.2 (Risk Level: Orange)
Caldwell
1,345
599
728
18
12.9 (Risk Level: Orange)
Wilkes
945
N/A
N/A
19
16.1 (Risk Level: Orange)
Carter
688
507
172
9
29.4 (Risk Level: Red)
Johnson
366
299
66
1
52.2 (Risk Level: Red)
AppHealthCare District (Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany)*
As of Aug. 20, AppHealthCare is also currently monitoring 126 people in Watauga County, 43 people in Ashe and 11 people who reside outside of the three-county area due to those people being exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case. These individuals are currently in quarantine and monitoring their symptoms.
*Hospitalizations and non-resident cases are cumulative totals updated Aug. 20, and not all are active.
Residents Hospitalized
Positive Tests Among Non-County Residents
24
60
Appalachian State
Appalachian State is reporting all cases among students, employees and subcontractors, regardless of where the cases are located, if they can be confirmed with public health officials. The “employees” category includes both faculty and staff. The “subcontractors” category indicates individuals working on campus construction projects who are employed by private construction companies, rather than the university. Numbers updated Aug. 20.
-
Total Cases
Active Cases
Students
119
50
Employees
22
5
Subcontractors
41
0
Testing
The above testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include AppHealthCare (as of Aug. 8), NCDHHS (Aug. 20), Caldwell County Health Department (Aug. 20), Toe River Health District (Aug. 9) and Tennessee Department of Health (Aug. 20). AppHealthCare is reporting test numbers once per week. Wilkes Health is not reporting the number of tests completed.
The percent positive is reported by NCDHHS and represents the average percent of tests that are positive during the last two weeks. Counties with fewer than an average of 50 daily tests for the two weeks are not shown because there are not enough electronically reported tests in that county to provide a reliable percent positive calculation. The percent positive may fluctuate substantially as there are a smaller number of tests than the state percent positive. All data are preliminary and subject to change.
